Transform A Dollar Tree Cleaning Staple Into Adorable Christmas Tree Decor

In a season where wallets seem to empty at an alarming rate, making your home feel cozy and festive shouldn't be determined by finances (or a lack thereof). In fact, the internet is wonderfully chock-full of clever, inexpensive, and simple holiday ideas and DIYs for seasonal decor that won't leave you with sticker shock. One such project involves transforming basic white Dollar Tree Standard Essentials Flexible Dusters into the most adorable fuzzy winter trees. While it comes out of the store looking vaguely like the arm of a muppet, with a little shaping, these dusters can become chic seasonal decor with a unique, cozy texture. While similar white faux fur, feathered, or flocked decorative trees can cost upwards of $15 to $30 apiece, these Dollar Tree duster trees are only $1.50 each and are a great budget-friendly alternative. In fact, for less than the cost of one pre-fabricated fuzzy tree, you could create an entire DIY winter wonderland!

Though there are no dimensions listed on the Dollar Tree website, it appears based on the video that the duster (without the handle) is about a foot high, give or take. So these DIY mini Christmas trees would be a simple and sweet addition to a Christmas village display or look cute grouped together on a console, mantle, tabletop, or counter. You could also mix in other styles of white and/or green tabletop trees for layers of texture and interest. To prep for this easy yet almost dazzling Dollar Tree hack, all you'll need is a pair of scissors and the duster. Simply twist the plastic handle (lefty loosey!) to remove it from the duster, and you're ready to (jingle bell) rock!