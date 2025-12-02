The Dazzling Dollar Tree Hack That Will Light Up Your Outdoor Space For Christmas

Outdoor lighting matters all year round, but as the holiday season looms, it takes on a whole new meaning. From string lights to tree lights, adding lighting is a major aspect of holiday decorating. So what's going to separate your Christmas lights from all the rest? This Dollar Tree hack from @erinelizabethmartin is going to be just the thing. It's an excellent DIY to upgrade your Christmas lights (& save money at the same time). All you'll need for these showstopping lights is a few of Dollar Tree's crystal cut plastic bowls, a drill, shower curtain hooks, and small lights.

This Dollar Tree hanging light hack will look dazzling in your yard. The lights are reminiscent of Christmas ornaments and, on such a large scale, will be the perfect thing to transform your outdoors into an immersive Christmas experience. You'll put your bowls together, insert lights, add smaller bowls on top, and glue on shower curtain hooks for hanging. You can play around with additional ribbon, different colored lighting, and other alterations to this project, but ultimately, we think this lighting hack will speak for itself.