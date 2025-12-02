The Dazzling Dollar Tree Hack That Will Light Up Your Outdoor Space For Christmas
Outdoor lighting matters all year round, but as the holiday season looms, it takes on a whole new meaning. From string lights to tree lights, adding lighting is a major aspect of holiday decorating. So what's going to separate your Christmas lights from all the rest? This Dollar Tree hack from @erinelizabethmartin is going to be just the thing. It's an excellent DIY to upgrade your Christmas lights (& save money at the same time). All you'll need for these showstopping lights is a few of Dollar Tree's crystal cut plastic bowls, a drill, shower curtain hooks, and small lights.
This Dollar Tree hanging light hack will look dazzling in your yard. The lights are reminiscent of Christmas ornaments and, on such a large scale, will be the perfect thing to transform your outdoors into an immersive Christmas experience. You'll put your bowls together, insert lights, add smaller bowls on top, and glue on shower curtain hooks for hanging. You can play around with additional ribbon, different colored lighting, and other alterations to this project, but ultimately, we think this lighting hack will speak for itself.
How to make your statement lights
This is a showstopping outdoor lighting fixture that will bring character to your yard just in time for the Christmas season. Head to your local Dollar Tree store and pick up two large Crystal Cut Plastic Punch Bowls and Christmas House Cool Blue White LED lights. That's enough for one hanging light, so you do the math and grab what you need. The other two items, Crystal Cut Salad Bowls, and Plastic Shower Curtain Rings, come in packs. You'll need one salad bowl and one ring per light.
To make your light, first, drill a hole in the bottom of one large bowl. Then, use a hot glue gun to glue together the two large bowls to make a complete sphere. Next, glue one of the smaller bowls on top (bowl upside down) — it should look like the top of a traditional ornament. Next, glue on your shower curtain ring so you'll be able to hang your light. Lastly, slip your chosen lights inside through the small hole you drilled. You're done!
As you'll notice, these lights are large, making them the perfect fun Dollar Tree DIY for showstopping Christmas decor on a budget. Make as many as you'd like and hang them around your yard, on the patio and amongst the trees, or for a cozy outdoor holiday get together. You can use different colored LED lights for more fun and diverse lighting, or stick with just white for an elegant aesthetic.