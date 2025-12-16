Raking Leaves? Save Time And Money With This Nifty Clean-Up Hack

When the leaves start coming down, it's time to break out the rake. There are hacks to make raking leaves easier, but what about hacks to help you clean up afterwards? Unless you plan on making a giant leaf pile to jump in, those leaves have to go somewhere. You can rake the leaves onto a tarp, but if you have a large yard or don't already have a tarp, it might not be the best solution. One potential issue is that your pile of leaves may be too large, requiring a ton of bags to get rid of. There's a hack that might help with that.

Some version of this hack has been floating around for over a decade — one of the earliest examples we could find comes from the ehowgarden YouTube channel in 2010. To use this hack, all you'll need is a weed eater or string trimmer, a rake, eye protection, a dust mask, your leaves, and an empty garbage can or similar bin. The goal is to use the string trimmer to shred or mulch the leaves. Once they're in smaller pieces, they won't take up as much room, meaning you'll need fewer bags to dispose of them and can use them as mulch more effectively. Think of it like putting leafy greens into a blender — it starts out filling the whole container, but after it's been chopped up, it only fills a little bit of it.