The Unexpected Bathroom Item That May Make Your Toilet Sparkle

Despite its ability to make the toilet bowl look cleaner, toothpaste is not a disinfectant, and when it comes to cleaning the toilet, physical stains are only half the battle. Because of the very nature of what toilets are made for, they tend to quickly accumulate bacteria and microorganisms. Not only does this make for a nasty toilet, but it can even pose health risks by causing viral transmission of diseases like SARS-CoV-2, adenovirus, and norovirus, just to name a few. That's why polishing your toilet bowl with toothpaste every now and then cannot substitute proper toilet cleaning and sanitizing.

If you try the toothpaste method, be sure to follow up with a household disinfectant to keep your toilet actually clean as well as looking great. Don't love the smell or possible health hazards of popular toilet cleaners? Try using citric acid, the crystalized form of what you find in lemons — it's natural, great against hard water stains, and antimicrobial.

Another drawback of using toothpaste in toilets is that it can cause plumbing issues down the road. This probably isn't a huge concern if you just use it as an occasional spot treatment, but if used in large quantities or over a sustained period of time, it can start to build up and cause slow drainage. This is especially true if it mingles with other objects, like hair and toilet paper. For all these reasons, the toothpaste cleaning hack should only be used occasionally, and you shouldn't get rid of your go-to toilet cleaner just yet.