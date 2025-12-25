The Unexpected Bathroom Item That May Make Your Toilet Sparkle
No matter how tidy the rest of your bathroom is, a dull or dingy toilet can make the whole space feel fresh. That's why people are always searching for quick ways to brighten it up. Surprisingly, one of those tricks might involve something you already use twice a day: toothpaste. Turns out, the stuff that gently polishes and cleans your teeth can also be used to give your toilet bowl a sparkle, but this hack isn't without its caveats and drawbacks.
For one, don't use just any toothpaste — you should aim to use a white toothpaste with a little grittiness. That's because, unlike gel toothpastes, these thicker, creamier formulas contain more abrasive material, such as chalk and silica. Gel toothpastes often forgo these physical abrasives or include fewer of them, and are generally softer overall. Despite being abrasive, toothpastes are formulated to polish but not erode teeth enamel, making them well-suited for cleaning up porcelain and ceramic fixtures like a standard toilet without causing damage. So if you notice an unsightly streak or stain on your toilet bowl, or just want to give it that "just scrubbed" shine, you can apply a little toothpaste to it and give it a scrub with your toilet cleaning brush. As a bonus, you'll be left with a refreshing minty scent, which is far more pleasant than the odor you get from the active ingredients used in toilet cleaners, such as bleach or ammonia. However, despite all these benefits, toothpaste cannot work as a true substitute for traditional toilet cleaners.
When toothpaste isn't enough
Despite its ability to make the toilet bowl look cleaner, toothpaste is not a disinfectant, and when it comes to cleaning the toilet, physical stains are only half the battle. Because of the very nature of what toilets are made for, they tend to quickly accumulate bacteria and microorganisms. Not only does this make for a nasty toilet, but it can even pose health risks by causing viral transmission of diseases like SARS-CoV-2, adenovirus, and norovirus, just to name a few. That's why polishing your toilet bowl with toothpaste every now and then cannot substitute proper toilet cleaning and sanitizing.
If you try the toothpaste method, be sure to follow up with a household disinfectant to keep your toilet actually clean as well as looking great. Don't love the smell or possible health hazards of popular toilet cleaners? Try using citric acid, the crystalized form of what you find in lemons — it's natural, great against hard water stains, and antimicrobial.
Another drawback of using toothpaste in toilets is that it can cause plumbing issues down the road. This probably isn't a huge concern if you just use it as an occasional spot treatment, but if used in large quantities or over a sustained period of time, it can start to build up and cause slow drainage. This is especially true if it mingles with other objects, like hair and toilet paper. For all these reasons, the toothpaste cleaning hack should only be used occasionally, and you shouldn't get rid of your go-to toilet cleaner just yet.