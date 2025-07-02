The Popular Toilet Bowl Cleaner You Might Want To Avoid Using

Few people look forward to cleaning their toilet, but considering how frequently toilets are used and what they are used for, they need regular cleaning. Toilets are among the germiest places in the home, potentially containing bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Staphylococcus aureus. It's tempting to reach for the strongest commercial products you can find to clean and disinfect your toilet, but unless you have a chemistry degree and can identify the active ingredients in toilet cleaners, there's one popular cleaner you should probably keep off your shopping list: Lysol Action Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaner. It contains powerful ingredients that are proven to be health hazards. Fortunately, there are safer alternatives that can do an effective job cleaning your toilet without exposing you to harsh and potentially dangerous chemicals. Better yet, you probably already have the ingredients in your home.

Some of the chemicals in Lysol Action Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaner have received very low grades from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) because of their threats to human health. Three active ingredients received an F from EWG, seven received a D, while only two (water and ethanol) received an A. Among the worst of those ingredients is didecyldimethylammonium chloride (DDAC). This ingredient is frequently used as a disinfectant against common pathogens like E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus, but it's been shown to cause skin irritation, conjunctivitis (pink eye), and asthma, among its less malign effects. More significantly, studies have found that DDAC can result in DNA damage and can cause pulmonary fibrosis (scarring and inflammation of the lungs), an incurable disease with limited treatments and an average survival rate of less than five years.