Don't Do This! The Cleaning Mistake That's Easy To Make With A Glass Oven Door
Here's a kitchen appliance fact you might not know: The glass used in oven doors tends to tempered. This super-strong surface resists cracking and is good at keeping the temperature inside the appliance consistent. Plus, if it does break, it tends to form small, blunt sections rather than knife-like shards. Though these features protect you from injuries, be sure to take a few safety precautions when cleaning a glass oven door. First and foremost, remember that it can get hot, especially if your oven's seals or insulation need a tune-up. In other words, don't make the common mistake of trying to clean the glass right after you've baked something. Be patient and wait for it to cool down to prevent burns.
In addition to reducing the risk of burns, letting your oven door release sufficient heat makes cleaning it more comfortable. This increases the likelihood that you'll be thorough, especially when scrubbing away stuck-on bits of food. A paste made of vinegar and baking soda is excellent for cleaning glass oven doors, especially when combined with a bit of elbow grease. Be sure to avoid abrasive scrubbing pads and cleaning solutions, which can damage the glass. Consider starting your scrub with a soft rag dipped in a mix of water and dish soap, which you can use to loosen cooked-on food from a warm glass oven door. On the flip side, don't wait too long to address fresh splatters. Cleaning while the oven door is still somewhat warm can help you avoid tough baked-on stains that are harder to remove.
How to make sure your oven door is cool enough to clean
There are a few pieces of information that can help you gauge when a glass oven door is likely to reach a touchable temperature. Though your oven's temperature might drop to a temperature that won't burn you within 30 minutes, the whole process could take a few hours. That's because a host of factors influence how long it takes for this appliance to cool down, including the air temperature in your kitchen, the oven's size, and the type of fuel the oven uses. If you crack open your oven's door to let heat escape after your food is done cooking, you should be able to check its temperature after an hour. You may find that it's cool enough to clean, but it may not be.
Even if your oven's door is cool enough to touch, keep in mind that the racks and other parts of the oven may still be quite hot, requiring you to move with caution. You don't have to wait for the entire thing to be stone-cold, but all parts should be cool enough that you can comfortably touch for extended periods of time. Not a fan of waiting? Don't worry, there are lots of other tidying-up tasks you can tackle while waiting to scrub your oven door. For example, you may want to clean and sanitize your kitchen equipment.