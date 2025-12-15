Don't Do This! The Cleaning Mistake That's Easy To Make With A Glass Oven Door

Here's a kitchen appliance fact you might not know: The glass used in oven doors tends to tempered. This super-strong surface resists cracking and is good at keeping the temperature inside the appliance consistent. Plus, if it does break, it tends to form small, blunt sections rather than knife-like shards. Though these features protect you from injuries, be sure to take a few safety precautions when cleaning a glass oven door. First and foremost, remember that it can get hot, especially if your oven's seals or insulation need a tune-up. In other words, don't make the common mistake of trying to clean the glass right after you've baked something. Be patient and wait for it to cool down to prevent burns.

In addition to reducing the risk of burns, letting your oven door release sufficient heat makes cleaning it more comfortable. This increases the likelihood that you'll be thorough, especially when scrubbing away stuck-on bits of food. A paste made of vinegar and baking soda is excellent for cleaning glass oven doors, especially when combined with a bit of elbow grease. Be sure to avoid abrasive scrubbing pads and cleaning solutions, which can damage the glass. Consider starting your scrub with a soft rag dipped in a mix of water and dish soap, which you can use to loosen cooked-on food from a warm glass oven door. On the flip side, don't wait too long to address fresh splatters. Cleaning while the oven door is still somewhat warm can help you avoid tough baked-on stains that are harder to remove.