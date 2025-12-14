Transform Q-Tips Into Festive Winter Decor With This Creative DIY

To create your own Q-Tip snowflakes, place a piece of wax paper on your work surface. Hot glue won't stick to the wax, meaning you can assemble your snowflakes flat and then peel them from the wax paper when dry. Place a circle, roughly half-inch in diameter, of glue onto the wax paper and press in the tips of six cotton swabs radiating from the middle to form the main structure of the snowflake. For easy spacing, begin with one facing straight upwards and another facing downwards, followed by a V of two others on each side.

Next, bend the other six Q-Tips in half without breaking them, so they form a small V-shape. With the cotton tips facing outward, use a dab of hot glue to place a V near the end of each of the main six swabs. The arms of the small V should be about even with the tip of the main swab that extends beyond the connection point so it looks like three equal prongs at the end. Once all swabs have been secured, let the glue dry for a few minutes before pulling it off the wax paper.

The next step is to wrap each snowflake in fuzzy white yarn. Hot glue the end of the yarn to the middle of the snowflake and wind your way out and back on each arm, taking the time to wrap each of the three end prongs in the process. Use a dot of hot glue to secure the end once the swabs are completely covered, then add a hanging loop with the same yarn. Repeat this process for each snowflake in your project to create a winter wonderland.