Tired Of The Ugly Downspouts In Your Yard? This DIY Makes Them Less Of An Eyesore

The challenge with most downspout planters is that they are above ground, and so require diversion of the rainwater (or some of the rainwater) from the normal path of a downspout. This takes many forms, none of which are exactly aesthetically pleasing. Commercially available diverters — the sort you'd use to set up a rain barrel for irrigation — look like the gas mask attachments of some kind of Covenant invaders. Homemade diverters range from unexpected and bizarre turns of downspouts that stick out 90 degrees and five feet from the house to elaborate PVC contraptions that would make your neighbors suspect you're hiding a sour mash still under the lantana. Whatever the mechanism, it feeds a perfectly lovely planter made out of things like Tractor Supply watering troughs.

@CatDadChad's catch basin has nothing in common with this mess. He's not diverting anything ... or, rather, he's diverting everything. His downspout ends at the ground in a perfectly ordinary elbow, which empties into the brick-and-paver tiered channel described above. This routes rainwater away from the home's foundation and into a brick-lined planting area covered in what appears to be red lava rock.

There's no way to know from the video how far (if at all) the bricks extend into the ground, but we'll make some good guesses in a moment. What is clear is that the DIYer has taken an incredibly ugly aspect of home design, turned it beautiful, kept all of its functionality (routing water away from the house), and put the water to work doing something useful. And that something useful is also something special.