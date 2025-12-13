This DIY Transforms Thrifted Glassware Into The Jolliest Christmas Decor

For the bottom portion of the snowman, you'll need a small round bowl, also known as a bubble bowl. (If you can't find one at the thrift store, visit Michael's, where you can buy the Ashland 6-inch Bubble Bowl for $8.99.) For the next portion, you'll need a glass sugar bowl with handles, which will become the "arms." You'll also need a glass ball candlestick holder for the head. A small ball ornament may work, too. For the hat, you'll need a cylindrical glass candlestick holder. Try to find one that fans out along the top, as this will be the brim of the hat. Finally, to stick everything together, you'll need hot glue or super glue designed for glass.

Worth noting, if your thrifted glassware is very old and is covered with a stubborn film, you might need to clean the cloudy antique glass before making this project. Otherwise, to assemble your snowman, turn the bubble bowl upside down. Flip the sugar bowl upside down and glue it to the bubble bowl. Next, glue the ball candle holder on top. You can probably see the snowman coming to life now, but he still needs a hat! Finish by turning the cylindrical glass candle holder upside down and gluing it on top.

To emphasize the snowman look, make a scarf by wrapping a strip of fabric around the neck. You could even glue buttons on its body, wrap ribbon around the hat, or use a doll-sized top hat instead.