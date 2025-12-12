Transform Leftover Cardboard Into The Sweetest DIY Christmas Tree Decor

'Tis the season for creating holiday magic and cheer throughout your home. While it's a delight to open the storage boxes of Christmas decor and reunite with old favorites, sometimes there's an urge to change up the look. Despite commercial after commercial encouraging you to shop, adding fresh festive decor doesn't always have to mean spending extra money during an already expensive season. In fact, Antonia (@glowgetter50) shared on TikTok how she created the cutest decorated Christmas tree ornaments by repurposing scraps of cardboard and string. Antonia made a tree-shaped template out of a recycled cardboard box, wrapped the trees with string for aesthetics. Then, she decorated each with spare bits and bobs from the craft supply box for the sweetest results.

Whether you create a grove of matching neutral or traditional green trees for a cohesive look or a variety of evergreens for a more eclectic (or even rainbow!) collection to suit your aesthetic, this fun little craft is a great way to transform scrap materials into festive DIY holiday ornaments. You can enjoy them year after year without spending a dime, a true miracle this time of year. Since the DIY project is super simple (requiring only a little glue gun supervision), it's a fantastic way to get the whole family involved and in the creative holiday spirit. Grab the discarded box from your latest gift delivery, scrap string, the glue gun, and an assortment of spare beads, buttons, and other sparkly craft supplies — get ready to start crafting!