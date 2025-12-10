Don't Toss Empty Toilet Paper Rolls — This Woman's Christmas Decor Hack Is Genius
Decorating for Christmas is one of the best times of the year, but it can get pricey quickly. Luckily, @shellychicboutique on Instagram has a tutorial for one of the best creative DIY Christmas decorations. She shows how to make tiny winter caps out of nothing more than empty toilet paper rolls, a ball of yarn, and a few circular chocolates.
To assemble your hats, cut small rings from empty toilet paper rolls, just thinner than the width of your thumb. Then, cut a whole bunch of strings of yarn, about one foot long, and fold them in half. Loop the loose ends through the folded side, over the rings you cut earlier, and cover the entire ring. Once you have the exterior covered, pull the ends through the ring to create the appearance of a fold on the hat. Push a small, round chocolate inside the ring, and then pull the yarn tight over the chocolate. Tie the loose ends together, and then trim the top of the hat to an appropriate size. With the ends trimmed, you have an adorable hat for your holiday celebrations this year.
Different ways to use your cute toilet paper winter hats
Once you've made the most lovely little hats to add to your Christmas decorations this year, you can start using them as the ultimate stocking stuffer for your family this year. These are sure to be a fun surprise, as your gift recipients can use them as decorations in their homes later. If you want to commit to making a whole bunch of these little hats, these are great, affordable gifts for friends, neighbors, and coworkers, as well as easy party favors.
If you are only planning on using these hats for decor, you don't need to use chocolates to fill the center; you can actually use the cuttings from the yarn and other scrap fabric to fill the center to make sure your hats keep their shape. The cuttings might need a covering of some sort to keep them in place, but once they're full, you can start finding the best places to put them around your house. These are great to add to the mantel or on the table as a simple decoration, or you can add a loop and hang them from your tree. If you're looking for other great holiday ideas on a budget, you can make fun Dollar Tree DIYs for showstopping Christmas decor on a budget.