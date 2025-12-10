Joanna Gaines Reveals The One Timeless Paint Color That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Interior designer, television personality, and Magnolia empire entrepreneur Joanna Gaines truly needs no introduction, as her multi-faceted brand has permeated the home industry far beyond renovating homes on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" alongside her husband, Chip. The Gaines family business has expanded in many ways over the years, including launching Joanna's own brand of paint, Magnolia Paint, in partnership with KILZ in 2016. The interior and exterior collection was originally introduced with 25 of Gaines' custom-crafted colors, including one dusty shade of pale pink called Ella Rose.

Despite being part of the Magnolia Paint collection for nine years and counting, Gaines says Ella Rose is here to stay. "This shade of pink is my favorite color," Gaines says on Magnolia's website. "It's a true classic that never goes out of style. That's why I chose my grandmother's middle name, and now my daughter's middle name, to describe it. Because both of them are timeless beauties, equally gracious and graceful."

This multi-generational namesake sounds appropriate for a color that Gaines claims will always be in fashion. But will it? Or were pink hues like Ella Rose just a blip in the history of home design? In my opinion, as a fellow interior designer, dusty pale pinks are indeed a time-tested choice, and their historical roots are strong enough to weather any fads — unlike the outdated millennial pink, for example. When chosen correctly, this shade's soft, flattering color can bridge eras and design styles with ease. But that's where things get tricky: Pink often walks a fine line between timeless sophistication and overly feminine cuteness. So, let's dive into the best ways to incorporate dusty pinks into your home, and how to choose the perfect shade (Spoiler alert: it might not be Ella Rose.)