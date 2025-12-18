Why Are Solo Basement Toilets In Old Homes Called Pittsburgh Potties? Here's Their Real Purpose

In the early 20th century, interior plumbing was just beginning to become more common. These were early days for the sewer systems needed to support interior toilets, however. This meant that the sewers themselves were often inadequate or would become overwhelmed as more and more homes were connected to them. When this happened, the sewers would become backed up, often spilling into the homes themselves — and this backup always occurred at the lowest hookup in the house.

If that hookup happened to be a toilet in an unfinished basement, the results would be much less destructive than if it was located in, say, a second-floor bathroom. And that's the reason for those oddly placed toilets in the basements of so many early 20th century houses. Cleaning the mess from a cement slab in the basement, while still gross, was a much better option; it would literally ruin the types of small, modern bathrooms you get today. Notably, this was true in more places than just Pittsburgh, which is why Pittsburgh potties can often be found in homes across other towns and cities, too.

Over the years, sewers were improved, basements were finished, and walls were built around these solitary toilets. Their true purpose was mostly forgotten as a result, leading to myths like that of the Pittsburgh potty. Nowadays, of course, a toilet placed in a basement is more likely to be a design choice than a grim necessity.