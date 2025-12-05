Want More Luck? Feng Shui Says To Put Your Jade Plants Here

Who hasn't wished for a little more luck on occasion? While we can come up with complex schemes to bring luck into our lives, one simple tactic that has been a staple in Chinese culture is to have jade plants (Crassula ovata) in your home. Known colloquially as "the money plant," jade is believed to bring financial prosperity to those who have it in their homes. The trick, though, is that you need to put it in the right place.

To do this, you need to enlist the help of feng shui, an ancient Chinese home arrangement philosophy said to create harmony and balance in the home. If you are looking to bring positive energy into your home, place your jade in an indoor entryway or plant it in front of your house. Feng shui principles also apply to businesses, with the idea that it invites prosperity and luck into the proceedings.

Placing a jade plant in the southeast is said to bring wealth and luck, while a western placement brings an energy of creativity. Eastern placements are probably the strongest, as they are said to promote health, wellness, family luck, and good luck in school for the kids. Feng shui works with the five elements — wood, earth, fire, metal, and water — to create an energy (chi) map of your house that balances with the natural world. Through the intentional placement of plants, décor, and furniture, you can bring positive energy to your home.