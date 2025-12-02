Stop! Pouring Boiling Water Down Your Drains This Winter Could Cause Serious Damage

To clear slow-draining sinks in the winter, consider using an enzyme drain cleaner. It's a better and natural solution to unclog your drain, as the enzymes will break down the common culprits of blocked sinks (think fats, grease, and food). They're also a safer alternative to caustic drain openers, which can damage your pipes over time. You can also use a plunger or plumber's snake to dislodge any debris. If neither of these solutions works, consider calling a plumber for expert help.

If you live in an older home with galvanized steel or copper water pipes, you might wonder if boiling water poses the same risk. In general, metal pipes can handle hot water better than their PVC counterparts, but it's still worth using caution. That's because older pipes can be weak and fragile, making them vulnerable to sudden temperature changes in the winter.

All that said, if you know for certain your pipes are clear, it's less risky to pour boiling water down the drain during the warmer months. But it's still a good idea to avoid the habit, as hot water can still damage pipes over time. On that note, if you need to pour boiling water down the drain for other reasons (like after making pasta), let it cool first. It's also worth adopting tips to keep your drains clear for good and prevent problems.