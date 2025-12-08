This Hobby Lobby Holiday Decor DIY Is Going Viral For How Easy And Adorable It Is
The holiday season is arguably one of the busiest times of the year. With Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's all packed into just four months, decorating for each can be a true feat. That's why finding some easy (and cost-effective) holiday decor ideas is a must. To do our part, we've been getting into the holiday spirit by sharing some perfectly simple holiday ideas and DIYs we adore, and this elegant Christmas greenery is a front-runner. It'll take you just one trip to your local Hobby Lobby to grab your items and only minutes to put together. It's no wonder this easy, inexpensive, adorable holiday DIY from @karladiaz_s is going viral on TikTok.
This Christmas vase is the perfect project to elevate your décor without the high-end cost. Everything you need can be found at your local Hobby Lobby. Swing on by and pick out a large White Distressed Vase, Velvet Trim with Frayed Edge, Metallic Berry Pick, Norfolk Pine Sprays, and Gold Noah Bell Pick. The only other item you'll need to put this elegant DIY together is a pair of scissors. All in all, your Hobby Lobby haul should cost around $60. Just take a few minutes at home to assemble your DIY, and you'll have a gorgeous and modern Christmas decoration for any room.
Elevate your decor with this Christmas vase
@karladiaz_s
High-end holiday vibes on a Hobby Lobby budget 🤎🎄 #HolidayDecor #DesignerTips #christmasdecor #interiordesign #interiordecor♬ Christmas Jazz Jingle Bells - Dmitry Khlynin
We weren't kidding when we said this project was easy. Putting this holiday DIY together consists of simply trimming (as needed) and arranging your greenery, red berry picks, and gold bells inside your vase, and tying your velvet ribbon around the top of the vase. To customize the project, you can choose similar options with a slightly different vibe, like pinecones instead of branches, a different color of vase, or a satin ribbon versus velvet. Some items might be out of stock online, but if you don't mind the trip, they may still be found in-store. Other stores like Dollar Tree have similar items if Hobby Lobby is all out or simply out of your budget. To top off this project, add more bells at the base of your vase and lighted candles to create a little holiday vignette.
You can place your holiday vase anywhere as a way to decorate your home for the winter naturally with greenery. With its color scheme and minimalism, it can easily stay up through New Year's. If you need a small space holiday decor idea for a festive season, simply scale this project down. Select a smaller size vase and greenery. The festive colors and textural vase will still pack a punch visually but won't take up as much space. Large or small, this elegant DIY is just the thing to add a high-end touch to your holiday decor.