This Hobby Lobby Holiday Decor DIY Is Going Viral For How Easy And Adorable It Is

We weren't kidding when we said this project was easy. Putting this holiday DIY together consists of simply trimming (as needed) and arranging your greenery, red berry picks, and gold bells inside your vase, and tying your velvet ribbon around the top of the vase. To customize the project, you can choose similar options with a slightly different vibe, like pinecones instead of branches, a different color of vase, or a satin ribbon versus velvet. Some items might be out of stock online, but if you don't mind the trip, they may still be found in-store. Other stores like Dollar Tree have similar items if Hobby Lobby is all out or simply out of your budget. To top off this project, add more bells at the base of your vase and lighted candles to create a little holiday vignette.

You can place your holiday vase anywhere as a way to decorate your home for the winter naturally with greenery. With its color scheme and minimalism, it can easily stay up through New Year's. If you need a small space holiday decor idea for a festive season, simply scale this project down. Select a smaller size vase and greenery. The festive colors and textural vase will still pack a punch visually but won't take up as much space. Large or small, this elegant DIY is just the thing to add a high-end touch to your holiday decor.