If You Never Change Your Fridge's Water Filter, Here's What Will Happen

If you have an in-fridge water filter system, you have most likely let it run with a red light for a while before you got around to replacing it. After all, a clogged filter is still better that unfiltered water, right? Well it turns out that neglecting your filter can pose some serious threats to the wellbeing of you and your fridge. To get an inside look, Hunker contacted Joseph Wade, VP of Operations at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, for an exclusive interview. Wade said that the main issue was that the filter becomes clogged with contaminants like sediment and minerals. This restricts the water flow, but also can trap more water in the filter itself. "Over time, the saturated filter can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold, which not only affects the taste of your water but can also compromise its safety," said Wade.

He also noted that besides being a health hazard, you may even be able to notice a stale or unpleasant taste in your water and ice, and in extreme cases it may even cause damage to the water pump or ice maker that will result in pricey repairs. Ultimately, changing your filter is a pretty quick fix that can help keep you healthy, but if you're really interested in the cleanest water possible, you may want to look into other water filter types and the gross contaminants they remove.