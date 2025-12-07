If You Never Change Your Fridge's Water Filter, Here's What Will Happen
If you have an in-fridge water filter system, you have most likely let it run with a red light for a while before you got around to replacing it. After all, a clogged filter is still better that unfiltered water, right? Well it turns out that neglecting your filter can pose some serious threats to the wellbeing of you and your fridge. To get an inside look, Hunker contacted Joseph Wade, VP of Operations at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, for an exclusive interview. Wade said that the main issue was that the filter becomes clogged with contaminants like sediment and minerals. This restricts the water flow, but also can trap more water in the filter itself. "Over time, the saturated filter can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold, which not only affects the taste of your water but can also compromise its safety," said Wade.
He also noted that besides being a health hazard, you may even be able to notice a stale or unpleasant taste in your water and ice, and in extreme cases it may even cause damage to the water pump or ice maker that will result in pricey repairs. Ultimately, changing your filter is a pretty quick fix that can help keep you healthy, but if you're really interested in the cleanest water possible, you may want to look into other water filter types and the gross contaminants they remove.
The dangers of neglecting your filter
Though you may assume that a filter performs the same, just slower, as it gets clogged up, that assumption would be incorrect. Bacteria can develop and get put into your water supply, but you also want to be wary of the things that were in the water from the beginning that the filter is now too clogged up to remove effectively. Wade told Hunker in our exclusive interview that neglecting to change your water filter can allow a number of harmful substances to end up passing through the very filter you believe is preventing them from doing so. "These include chlorine and chemical residues that affect taste and odor, microorganisms like bacteria and mold that thrive inside a saturated filter, and heavy metals such as lead if present in your water supply."
Wade also noted that while the filtration level of your water is dependent on its source (and most municipal water is already filtered to a degree), the refrigerator filter provides a final failsafe to remove any harmful contaminants that may have still been present. If you want to ensure that you have extra clean water overall, you can install a whole house water filtration system — though your fridge filter will still get used up at a certain point, so you will want to change it regularly to avoid the presence of bacteria.
How often should you change your fridge filter?
Luckily, most fridge water filters have a light that indicates the current state of your filter, which helps you to know when it needs to be changed. If your filter doesn't have a visible cue, Wade exclusively told Hunker that replacing it every six months is your safest bet. That said, he also mentioned that there are other factors that could affect how quickly you run through your filter, and how frequently it should be changed. "This timeline can vary depending on factors such as the water quality in your area, how much water your household uses, and the specific guidelines provided by your refrigerator's manufacturer," said Wade. "Larger families or homes with poor water quality may need to change filters more frequently."
According to Wade, most refrigerator filters are designed to be changed by homeowners, and generally have a simple twist-and-lock or push-in mechanism. If you aren't sure if you have installed it correctly or are experiencing issues like leakage or pressure changes, Wade stated that calling in a professional plumber to give it a look is your smartest move. Before you attempt any filter change however — especially if it is your first time doing so — it is best to consult the owners manual to make sure that you understand how to remove and install it safely and correctly. Better yet, learn for yourself how to clean and maintain water filtration systems like an expert.