The Old-School Erin Napier-Favored Furniture Trend That's Making A Big Comeback

You can outfit your home with floral furniture whether you're drawn to contemporary looks or designs from decades past — say, the 1990s or even the 1950s. A balanced approach to decorating helps these special pieces stand out. To keep them from drowning in a sea of competing patterns, choose solids and neutral colors for most of your other decor and read up on how to match curtains with sofas. If you bring a fabulous, '90s-inspired floral couch into your living room, surround it with other furnishings from the same era to make it look at home.

Incorporate a range of textures and materials when choosing throw blankets to drape on your couch, rugs to place underneath it, and more. Adding leather to the mix tempers a floral couch's intense femininity and lends a relaxed vibe to the room. In contrast, pairing floral upholstery with animal-print accents can play with that femininity — and the possibilities of eclectic design — in an appealing way.

HGTV's Erin Napier also suggests studying pop culture from the 1990s and early 2000s to channel the warmth of floral furniture from this era. As she wrote in the caption of her Instagram reel, "I want to put down my phone and turn off 2025 and cozy into the sofa from Kathleen Kelly's apartment or Lorelai Gilmore's house or the pages of 'Martha Stewart Living' in the '90s." Or, do what a lot of people would have done back then: Phone loved ones who remember this era and have them help you pick out patterns. They might just summon the nostalgia you're seeking.