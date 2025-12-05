Are Coffee Grounds The Secret To Thriving Poinsettia Plants All Winter Long?

There are some genius ways to reuse old coffee grounds in your home and garden, including using them as fertilizer. Some plants seem to enjoy their morning cup of joe, while others are less than thrilled. As the holiday season approaches and you start setting out poinsettias (Euphorbia pulcherrima), you may be wondering how to care for a wilting poinsettia plant. Would some coffee grounds help it perk back up, or is there a better solution?

Well, it's a mixed bag. Coffee grounds can be used as a fertilizer for some plants, but they aren't a super food. They contain nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and a few other nutrients, and they can even improve the soil's overall texture and quality. However, the amount of each nutrient is relatively low. While the soil texture benefit can be helpful, especially in the garden, most potting soil already has additives to achieve these benefits. If your poinsettia is potted, the soil is likely just fine without coffee grounds.

However, there's another reason that coffee grounds aren't really a secret weapon for poinsettia care: Poinsettias don't need to be fertilized during winter. If you plan on keeping your poinsettia plants year-round, then you will need to know about fertilizing them when spring arrives. Most people in the U.S. grow them as holiday annuals, though, so all you need to worry about is keeping them warm and watering them when the soil dries out.