Martha Stewart's Favorite Way To Dispose Of Used Cooking Oil

Martha suggests placing a wad of paper towels in the oil-filled pan while it's still hot. Use caution during this step, as the hot oil can burn your fingers. Another option is to use a pair of metal tongs rather than your hands. After a few seconds, the oil will cool down, allowing you to wipe the excess grease with ease. Finish by tossing the soaked paper towels in the trash, then repeat as needed to remove any leftover oil. You can now wash the pan as usual with dish soap designed to cut grease.

As many of us already use paper towels at home, this hack is a convenient way to dispose of grease and cooking oil. However, if you've weaned yourself off the product in the name of sustainability, you'll be glad to know it can be done using fewer paper towels. Simply cut or tear brown paper shopping bags you have lying around, then use them to soak up the oil. You might still need to use a few paper towels to mop up the excess, but it will certainly cut back on how much you use. In either case, this trick for getting rid of cooking oil is a game changer in the kitchen.