Martha Stewart's Favorite Way To Dispose Of Used Cooking Oil
Deep-frying food can be a lot of fun, especially if you enjoy experimenting in the kitchen. It's also delicious, whether you're making freshly fried onion rings, mozzarella sticks, or donuts at home. But after preparing your fried delights, you might wonder: Can you pour oil down the drain? The answer: Absolutely not! The oil can solidify in your pipes, potentially causing blockages and inconvenient backups. Instead, take a tip from celebrity chef Martha Stewart, who shared a hack for cleaning up cooking oil with paper towels on TikTok.
The trick simply involves soaking up the oil with paper towels, letting the oil cool, then throwing the paper towels in the trash. This way, you'll be able to safely wash your pot or pan while preventing a serious plumbing problem. What's more, this method is less messy than pouring grease into a container (though you can always use a genius aluminum foil hack that protects drains from grease damage). So, what's the best way to use this Martha-approved technique?
How to dispose of cooking oil with Martha Stewart's hack
Martha suggests placing a wad of paper towels in the oil-filled pan while it's still hot. Use caution during this step, as the hot oil can burn your fingers. Another option is to use a pair of metal tongs rather than your hands. After a few seconds, the oil will cool down, allowing you to wipe the excess grease with ease. Finish by tossing the soaked paper towels in the trash, then repeat as needed to remove any leftover oil. You can now wash the pan as usual with dish soap designed to cut grease.
As many of us already use paper towels at home, this hack is a convenient way to dispose of grease and cooking oil. However, if you've weaned yourself off the product in the name of sustainability, you'll be glad to know it can be done using fewer paper towels. Simply cut or tear brown paper shopping bags you have lying around, then use them to soak up the oil. You might still need to use a few paper towels to mop up the excess, but it will certainly cut back on how much you use. In either case, this trick for getting rid of cooking oil is a game changer in the kitchen.