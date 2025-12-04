This Beautiful Indoor Plant Will Thrive In Dark Corners Of Your Home

There are many wonderful types of indoor houseplants, but finding the right one can be tricky. It's made even harder if you're trying to source a plant for the shadier areas of your house. One beautiful option is Aglaonema, also called Chinese evergreen. This perennial is grown for its long, oval-shaped leaves that are often variegated with patches of cream, silver, and even pink, but can also be solid green. While Aglaonema leaves have the best color in bright, indirect light, the plant is hardy and adaptable. Its easygoing nature makes it a fantastic plant for beginners, and it grows well in low-light environments.

You need to make sure to choose the right cultivar for your shady room, though. A solid green variety of Aglaonema is ideal, because plants with variegated leaves are less suited to low-light places. The lighter patches, no matter what color they are, have less chlorophyll in them. That means they're not able to take in as much light. Since they aren't able to get enough light in shady environments, variegated plants will sometimes revert, losing their pattern and returning to a solid state. If you aren't interested in ways to brighten a dark room, save yourself the heartbreak of watching the colors fade and get a solid green Aglaonema plant for your shady corners.