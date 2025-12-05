This DIY Turns Washing Machine Hookup Eyesores Into A Stylish Storage Addition
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After you've moved into a new home and settled in, you'll finally start to notice all the little things your new house has inside that can drive you nuts. One of those little annoying eyesores that you might notice sooner or later might be your washing machine hookup. All those pipes and nozzles can just stick out like a sore thumb, and, if you can't relocate the washer and dryer plumbing, you'll need to get to work on covering up that hookup to give yourself some peace of mind when you're doing laundry. To fix this, you can create a simple, makeshift curtain that can go over the top of your hookup and provide some handy bonus storage in your laundry room.
For this remarkably easy cool hack for your laundry room, you'll need a Taaji Double Towel Bar, or similar, which will serve as a curtain rod and a bracket for hanging storage. You'll also need some strong metal hooks and a few hanging baskets, like these Vintiquewise Small Storage Baskets, although, depending on what you want to hang, you may not need that many. If you have any of your own small baskets or containers that can hang, those will work; you just need to make sure they're small and strong enough to hold your laundry items.
Lastly, you'll need any old sheets, linens, or towels you aren't actively using to act as the curtain in front of the hookup. You can also buy something new with a fun pattern to cover your hookup and match your decor.
Hiding your washing machine hookup
@creatiffdiy
I spent weeks trying to think of creative ways to hide the laundry hook-ups and ultimately I think I found the hands-down winner. It was fast, inexpensive and also surprisingly functional. love that for me #diyhome #diy #diytips #laundryroom #laundrycloset #laundryarea #budgetdiy #beadboardwallpaper♬ Makeba - Jain
To hide your washing machine hookup, you'll want to start by installing the double towel bar over the hookup. Make sure the rod is high enough up to not interfere with the hookup, but not so high that your fabric won't cover it. Then, hang your fabric over the back bar and ensure it covers the hookup. Make sure your fabric isn't too thick and difficult to move, as you still need to access the hoses for maintenance and emergencies.
On the front bar, hang your curtain hooks for storage. From these hooks, you can hang the small baskets to hold all your laundry essentials, such as stain removers, cleaning supplies, fabric softener, laundry balls, etc. Use as many baskets as you need, and for larger or more awkward items such as heavy bottles of detergent, scissors, brushes, or ironing supplies, you can hang them directly on the hooks.
To make sure the hooks are strong enough, a heavier-duty hook, such as Lightique Matte Black Heavy Duty Metal S Hooks, can support your heavier items. Once your rod is installed and your fabric and hooks are hung, you'll have successfully hidden the eyesore in your laundry room that is your washing machine hookup. Then, get ready for some life-changing laundry room storage and organization ideas. Or, you can explore the many stylish ways to hide your bulky washer and dryer if the rest of it seems unsightly, too.