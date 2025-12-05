This DIY Turns Washing Machine Hookup Eyesores Into A Stylish Storage Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After you've moved into a new home and settled in, you'll finally start to notice all the little things your new house has inside that can drive you nuts. One of those little annoying eyesores that you might notice sooner or later might be your washing machine hookup. All those pipes and nozzles can just stick out like a sore thumb, and, if you can't relocate the washer and dryer plumbing, you'll need to get to work on covering up that hookup to give yourself some peace of mind when you're doing laundry. To fix this, you can create a simple, makeshift curtain that can go over the top of your hookup and provide some handy bonus storage in your laundry room.

For this remarkably easy cool hack for your laundry room, you'll need a Taaji Double Towel Bar, or similar, which will serve as a curtain rod and a bracket for hanging storage. You'll also need some strong metal hooks and a few hanging baskets, like these Vintiquewise Small Storage Baskets, although, depending on what you want to hang, you may not need that many. If you have any of your own small baskets or containers that can hang, those will work; you just need to make sure they're small and strong enough to hold your laundry items.

Lastly, you'll need any old sheets, linens, or towels you aren't actively using to act as the curtain in front of the hookup. You can also buy something new with a fun pattern to cover your hookup and match your decor.