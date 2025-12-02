Not Open Floor Plans Or Granite Counters: This Is One Of 2026's Hottest Rising Trends

The real estate market is constantly working to pinpoint what makes a house sell quickly and what causes others to sit unsold – an ever-changing target as trends and the world around us change. In an effort to track the ebb and flow of what potential home buyers find desirable, Realtor.com does a yearly analysis to assess how often certain home features appear in sale property listing descriptions, as well as the change from previous years as an indicator of rising or falling popularity. According to its 2025 home trends report, of the top five fastest-rising home features of the past year, three of them were related to sustainability, efficiency, and climate-friendly living.

"We're seeing homeowners prioritize features that make their properties more efficient, resilient, and self-sustaining," said Anthony Smith, the senior economist at Realtor.com and the author of the report, in a press release. "Buyers increasingly view eco-friendly upgrades as both a lifestyle choice and a smart financial investment — especially as energy costs and climate concerns become part of everyday decision-making." Following the top ranked WaterSense fixtures and the fourth ranked Net-Zero ready homes, coming in at number five in the home trends report was one of 2026's hottest rising trends toward eco-friendly living: EV (electric vehicle) charging.

Homes described as featuring an EV plug-in charging station were listed 91.6% more often in 2025 versus 2024. In addition, this tech-forward, eco-friendly feature was noted as a "widespread" home upgrade on the market, meaning it was prevalent in a large number of listings — not just a niche luxury feature experiencing a noteworthy jump among a select pool of buyers. Let's dive into why the real estate market is seeing a huge jump in EV charging mentions on the MLS this year, as well as what experts believe that says about the future of the market as a whole.