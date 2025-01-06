How Much Will You Pay To Install An EV Charger At Your Home?

There are three levels of electric vehicle chargers that sequentially increase charging speed. The aforementioned "low-power" chargers are considered Level 1, and this tier includes the most basic cable option that you can plug into standard wall sockets. You may not need to pay any equipment costs for a new home station if a plug charger comes with your EV, though a Level 2 charger with mid-to-high power (around 200 to 240 volts AC) is recommended for being faster and safer. Level 2 equipment will generally run you $380 to $690, with installation costs around $1,300 per connector.

Meanwhile, Level 3 chargers typically run direct current (DC), meaning this infrastructure is incompatible with many household electrical grids. These kinds of electric vehicle chargers will mostly be seen at public ports.

As with many aspects of vehicle and home costs, labor is a big chunk of what you pay for EV charger installations, so purchasing more infrastructure at once will reduce overall cost. That said, there are smaller costs associated with operation and maintenance for your home electric vehicle ports to keep in mind. For example, some chargers are networked online to share data like frequency of use, so you'll have to maintain a wired or wireless internet connection and use up bandwidth if one is installed. Charging your EV's empty battery from home using typical residential equipment will also cost $6 of electricity on average.