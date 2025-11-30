Moving Light Switches Is A Breeze With These Top-Rated Products

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some people put light switches in the strangest places, outside of bathroom doors, on stair landings, in kitchens while even though they control garage lights, and the like. Other people want to move light switches to the strangest places. Whether you need to undo someone's whimsical switch placement or create a new curiosity of your own, we can all agree that relocating a switch can quickly become a messy, and even expensive, affair.

Fortunately, this problem has been solved by companies using wireless technology to make super-flexible switches that require little wiring and no cutting of drywall. But some would argue that the problem was solved ages ago, in 1984. Survivors of the '80s will remember the Clapper, an electrical outlet that was activated by a clap of the hands. In many ways, the Clapper represented the very things people want today in a solution to their switch-location woes. It was so effective at controlling a lamp that the location of a wall-mounted light switch was basically irrelevant.

If you knew the Clapper was there, that is. For the most part, home tech has moved on from the Clapper, and these days visitors are more likely to grope around in the dark for a switch, wave their arms wildly to activate a motion sensor, or shout "Hey Google, Alexa, whatever, turn on the dang lights!" for a while before breaking out their phone flashlights. Let's take a look at a few of these modern improvements that actually make moving a switch pretty painless these days.