The Secret To A Thriving Christmas Cactus Might Be Hiding In Your Bathroom

Sprinkling a handful of Epsom salt onto your potted Christmas cactus isn't the best way to meet its magnesium needs, however. Instead, these crystals of magnesium sulfate should be dissolved in water first. You'll need about a gallon of water for every teaspoon of Epsom salt that you use. Be careful not to overwater your Christmas cactus when delivering its magnesium boost, as this can cause root rot. Even a little standing water in the plant's drip tray can lead to problems.

Though applying your diluted Epsom salt with a watering can is just fine, try spraying it on the foliage of your Christmas cactus if it's showing signs of magnesium deficiency. This ailment often causes yellowing between the veins of leaves as well as lackluster growth. Applying the Epsom salt directly to the leaves of your Christmas cactus helps the plant absorb its nutrients faster. If you take the spray route, be sure to spritz the bottoms of the leaves, starting at the bottom of the plant and then moving upward and outward.

Have some diluted Epsom salt left over after fertilizing your Christmas cactus? Share it with some of your magnesium-loving vegetable plants, such as tomatoes. You can also use Epsom salt on many other houseplants, from peace lilies to miniature roses. For best results, perform a soil test to determine exactly how much feeding your plants need. Some soil nutrient tests only measure nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium levels, so be sure to get one that measures magnesium levels as well — for example, the MySoil Test Kit.