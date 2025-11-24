Creative DIYer Shares Clever Hack To Banish Ugly Tissue Box Eyesores: 'I Needed This!'

I'm about to make a statement that will shock no one: tissue boxes are notoriously ugly. As an interior designer, it's definitely one of my pet peeves that no one in the tissue industry has ever stared at a box with a technicolor swirl pattern or horribly outdated chevron print and thought, "Hey, I think we can do better." But seemingly, not one person has noticed they're offending our eyes.

Instead, we're forced to either endure the eyesore, buy a cover (many of which aren't much more attractive than the boxes they cover), or get creative. The latter is exactly what Sarah Teresinski (@redeux_style) was doing when she shared her grandmother's trick on Instagram of repurposing a beautiful vintage glass to hold tissues instead of the unsightly cardboard box. By simply removing the tissues as they are folded in the box and placing them inside the glass, this DIYer feels the thrifted glass makes a more attractive vessel. She even adds a downward-facing puck light below the tissues during a party for a cozy glow.

While the commentary on the corresponding TikTok post is overwhelmingly positive, Instagram users have a mixed take on the hack's premise. Some are absolutely on board, with one gushing, "Love this! Now I need to go thrifting," and another chiming in that "The little light is a game-changer!!!" Dozens of comments on both social media platforms call it cute, functional, and a major improvement over cardboard counterparts. Some even took the time to leave a note that they'd seen a previous occurrence of the creator sharing her grandmother's tip and now use it all over their own homes, thanks to her. But not everyone is as entirely "obsessed" as some users, either based on the entire premise or more of an Instagram versus reality feeling.