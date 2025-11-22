The Unique, Vintage-Style HomeGoods Lamp That's Got Everybody Buzzing Online
There's nothing quite like the thrill of discovering a new dupe — especially when it is for a trendy item. Recently, the home decor and lifestyle zeitgeist has leaned towards making spaces feel personal and homey — and one of the best accessories to check both of these boxes is a cute lamp. A particular vintage-inspired Rachel Zoe marble lamp that can be found at HomeGoods was recently the center of internet attention. It has a classic design and earth tones that make it a great way to bring depth and warmth to any room.
The lamp has a dark marble base with a bright (but still cozy) yellow-toned shade. It hearkens back to what was arguably the heyday of mushroom lamps — the 70's, which embraced clean lines and organic colors. In truth, though, you can still find many gorgeous mushroom lamps for sale at any and every price point. Since this item is pretty neutral in color, it likely wouldn't be difficult for you to blend it in with the rest of your decor.
Getting this lamp might be easier said than done
@lexcut_
Speechless over these lamps 🤌🏻😘@HomeGoods @Rachel Zoe #homegoods #homedecor♬ LOOK AT THIS - Astro Boyke
Though the lamp may not be available for sale online,it has been the subject of many TikToks in particular as people are searching for or purchasing it. According to some creators, the lamp is selling in store for about $80 a piece. Just keep in mind that availability may vary.
TikToker @lexcut made sure to call local stores to confirm whether they had the lamp before actually driving over. The store was able to identify the item when it was described as a "Rachel Zoe lamp with black marble vase and brownish-yellow glass shade." This same creator also warned that the glass shade is delicate. So you may wish to have it removed and packaged separately before you bring it home. Additionally, you might want to make sure that it is damage-free before you buy it — though a TikTok commenter on a different post mentioned that they were able to snag a minimally damaged one for just $29.
However, there is no guarantee that you will be able to find this particular model for sale — one TikTok user lamented, "I called every single @HomeGoods in [the] Dallas area and none had it in stock." Many people have seen similar designs in their local stores, so you can still get the look even if it's not the exact piece. If you need something a bit larger though, check out these unique floor lamps we've been coveting. Ultimately, this Rachel Zoe product won't be everyone's cup of tea. As one social media user said, " I don't understand the obsession, especially with that shade."