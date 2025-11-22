The Unique, Vintage-Style HomeGoods Lamp That's Got Everybody Buzzing Online

Though the lamp may not be available for sale online,it has been the subject of many TikToks in particular as people are searching for or purchasing it. According to some creators, the lamp is selling in store for about $80 a piece. Just keep in mind that availability may vary.

TikToker @lexcut made sure to call local stores to confirm whether they had the lamp before actually driving over. The store was able to identify the item when it was described as a "Rachel Zoe lamp with black marble vase and brownish-yellow glass shade." This same creator also warned that the glass shade is delicate. So you may wish to have it removed and packaged separately before you bring it home. Additionally, you might want to make sure that it is damage-free before you buy it — though a TikTok commenter on a different post mentioned that they were able to snag a minimally damaged one for just $29.

However, there is no guarantee that you will be able to find this particular model for sale — one TikTok user lamented, "I called every single @HomeGoods in [the] Dallas area and none had it in stock." Many people have seen similar designs in their local stores, so you can still get the look even if it's not the exact piece. If you need something a bit larger though, check out these unique floor lamps we've been coveting. Ultimately, this Rachel Zoe product won't be everyone's cup of tea. As one social media user said, " I don't understand the obsession, especially with that shade."