Add Mulch To The Soil Around These 17 Common Plants Before Winter & Thank Us Later

When the weather begins to cool in fall, you naturally stop thinking about your garden landscape. After all, there are no more fragrant flowers to sniff or colorful leaves to admire. But don't tuck those garden gloves away just yet. You don't have to spend hours out in your garden like you might in spring and summer, but you can do one thing — especially for certain plants — to ensure they come back with better vibrancy, appearance, and growth in spring. We're talking about investing in landscape mulch.

Mulch in the form of shredded bark, wood chips, pine straw, or even composted leaves is beneficial for your plants on multiple levels. It regulates soil temperature no matter what the outside weather is doing. It helps soil retain moisture, too. Mulch also helps you fight those pesky weeds, which will save you a lot of time and effort. It fights soil erosion and pests, and it looks good — on top of enhancing your overall soil structure. In harsh winters, mulch can also protect plants that are especially vulnerable to colder temperatures. So, here are 17 common plants that could use a little mulch before winter sets in.