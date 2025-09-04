Want Fewer Weeds? Here's The Best Type Of Mulch To Prevent Them From Taking Over

It's doubtful that anyone starts a garden because they love weeding. Weeding is a chore, not an end in itself. Less time spent weeding means more time doing other things, including enjoying your garden. Mulching has long been widely advocated as an effective form of weed control, but which kind of mulch to use? The best type of mulch is one that blocks out the sunlight, preventing weed seeds from even germinating. There are many ways to block the sunlight, including dark plastic or cardboard, but those are only temporary solutions, for who wants to look at a garden covered in dark plastic or cardboard? Bark mulch is the best way to prevent weeds from taking over your garden without sacrificing the aesthetics of your garden.

As its name suggests, bark mulch is obtained from the outer covering of trees. Bark mulch has been proven to be more effective than tilling the soil or even using fire to suppress weeds, as these other methods either don't reach deep enough into the soil to kill weed seeds, or worse, stir dormant weed seeds into germinating.

When considering how much mulch you need to buy, consider that bark mulches are also relatively low in cost. Compared to other types of mulches, such as straw, sawdust, or husks, a course bark mulch is bulkier, allowing you to replace the mulch less frequently, thus reducing your costs. In one study, cocoa husk mulch was found to be marginally more effective than bark mulch in suppressing weeds, but it was also one-third more expensive, which in effect can cancel out its benefit.