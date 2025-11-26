This Common Laundry Product Cleans Stovetops Better Than You Think

There are a couple of ways to approach cleaning your glass cooktop with borax. The first is to mix a heaping tablespoon of borax in a quart of warm water and put the mixture into a spray bottle. Then, spray a generous amount of the cleaning mixture onto the cooktop, saturating any cooked-on residue. (Make sure the cooktop is cool, not hot!) Allow the solution to sit for at least five minutes, letting the pH difference do its work. Then with a microfiber cloth or sponge, and a good bit of elbow grease, you should be able to scrub the stovetop clean.

Another way to use borax, especially if you have a lot of encrusted food residue to remove, is to make a paste with the borax powder and water. Use 1/4-cup of borax to one cup of water (some folks add a drop of dish soap as well). Spread it on the cooktop and encrusted food residue, allow it to sit for some time, and then scrub it away vigorously. With this mixture, you can make better use of borax's abrasive nature. Take care to get all of the borax paste washed away from the surface.

While borax is not a dangerous mineral, it can irritate your skin and eyes, which is typically true of all high-alkaline cleaners. As a precaution, wear gloves when you are cleaning with borax. You also want to keep borax out of reach of children and pets. Even with these considerations, whether you are using borax in your kitchen or laundry room, it can be a great new arrow in your cleaning quiver.