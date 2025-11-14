Aldi Is Carrying A Cute Christmas-Inspired Bedroom Set That Shoppers Are Loving

Though there aren't any reviews for these "Merry Moments" items on the Aldi site just yet, plenty of customers have left comments on social media — and it seems that many of the reactions are highly positive. On TikTok, @marissabraughton described the "Toss" bed set as "a steal" at $20, while one Facebook user sang the praises of the "Plaid" comforter set. "In case you needed a sign to get the Christmas comforter and sham!" they wrote. "Got the king size for my California king bed and it fit like a dream!"

Meanwhile, many customers mentioned that the products they bought were true to the advertized size — though it appears that finding the exact size and color that they wanted in store wasn't an easy task. "Only had a queen left when I went on Wednesday after work," said one. "So dissapointed [sic]." Perhaps most importantly of all, though, the sets in this collection are apparently as cozy as you need them to be. "I think it's super soft!" wrote one customer on Facebook. "We have a blanket under the comforter but I don't feel like it's stiff at all." And yet another said, "I bought both sets and sheets. Love it."

