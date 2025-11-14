Aldi Is Carrying A Cute Christmas-Inspired Bedroom Set That Shoppers Are Loving
The Christmas season is a time for decorating, and investing in something practical that happens to have a seasonal twist is a great way to bring some spirit into your home without making it feel cluttered. That might mean decorating one of your rooms in Christmas colors, or even finding a hassle-free Christmas tree alternative. In the case of the bedroom, this could also involve buying a festive bed set — and if you don't already own one you love, you may want to check out some of the options available at Aldi.
Loved by its fans as an affordable place to stock up on home items and groceries, Aldi is also currently offering holiday bedding. The store's "Merry Moments" collection features a range of flannel bed sets of different designs, including "Snowflakes," "Trucks," and "Toss," the latter of which features a selection of ornaments such as reindeer, gingerbread men, and stockings. Aldi is also selling two 6-piece comforter and coverlet sets as part of the collection; the designs available are "Plaid" and "Deer." You can also get some throw blankets, including a Holiday Ultra Cozy Knit Throw. The usual online influencers seem to love these sets, of course; for example, TikTok user @alaynapletcher describes the "Truck" set as "SO COZY + so festive." But what do ordinary customers say about them?
What do customers think about Aldi's Merry Moments bed sets?
Though there aren't any reviews for these "Merry Moments" items on the Aldi site just yet, plenty of customers have left comments on social media — and it seems that many of the reactions are highly positive. On TikTok, @marissabraughton described the "Toss" bed set as "a steal" at $20, while one Facebook user sang the praises of the "Plaid" comforter set. "In case you needed a sign to get the Christmas comforter and sham!" they wrote. "Got the king size for my California king bed and it fit like a dream!"
Meanwhile, many customers mentioned that the products they bought were true to the advertized size — though it appears that finding the exact size and color that they wanted in store wasn't an easy task. "Only had a queen left when I went on Wednesday after work," said one. "So dissapointed [sic]." Perhaps most importantly of all, though, the sets in this collection are apparently as cozy as you need them to be. "I think it's super soft!" wrote one customer on Facebook. "We have a blanket under the comforter but I don't feel like it's stiff at all." And yet another said, "I bought both sets and sheets. Love it."
And if you want to make your bed even cozier this festive season, try checking out some of the ultra comfy pajamas that you can find on Amazon.