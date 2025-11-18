Dollar Tree's Pottery Barn Dinnerware Dupe Is The Ultimate Bargain

The right dinnerware is an important aspect when it comes to creating a gorgeous tablescape — but you shouldn't have to spend a fortune to get the right set. Luckily, there are some great dinnerware options available at popular bargain stores. Though a store like Dollar Tree isn't often considered one of the best dinnerware brands to bring quality to your table, it does offer a few fancier-looking options at bargain prices. For example, this Blue Glazed Stoneware Dinner Plate works as a convincing dupe for the items found in Pottery Barn's much more expensive Nico Stoneware Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set.

Pottery Barn's collection, which retails at $129, can be used as a full dining set and includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four soup bowls. Dollar Tree's product, which falls into the dinner plate category at 10.5 inches, costs just $1.50; the store also sells a 7.5-inch version of the plate, which should make a good salad plate. Together, you could assemble a collection roughly the size of Pottery Barn's — minus the soup bowl — for just $12.