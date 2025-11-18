Dollar Tree's Pottery Barn Dinnerware Dupe Is The Ultimate Bargain
The right dinnerware is an important aspect when it comes to creating a gorgeous tablescape — but you shouldn't have to spend a fortune to get the right set. Luckily, there are some great dinnerware options available at popular bargain stores. Though a store like Dollar Tree isn't often considered one of the best dinnerware brands to bring quality to your table, it does offer a few fancier-looking options at bargain prices. For example, this Blue Glazed Stoneware Dinner Plate works as a convincing dupe for the items found in Pottery Barn's much more expensive Nico Stoneware Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set.
Pottery Barn's collection, which retails at $129, can be used as a full dining set and includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four soup bowls. Dollar Tree's product, which falls into the dinner plate category at 10.5 inches, costs just $1.50; the store also sells a 7.5-inch version of the plate, which should make a good salad plate. Together, you could assemble a collection roughly the size of Pottery Barn's — minus the soup bowl — for just $12.
How do Dollar Tree's stoneware plates measure up?
Both Pottery Barn and Dollar Tree's sets are stoneware, which means they're microwavable, dishwasher safe, and durable with minimal care and maintenance. Still, while the Dollar Tree set could be a great way to make your tablescape look expensive at low cost, there are some small differences to be aware of. The most obvious is the color. The items in Pottery Barn's stoneware set each have a unique and intricate blue-and-teal pattern, but the Dollar Tree options are less varied, coming in a more obvious — and arguably less pretty — starburst pattern.
If the lack of a soup bowl is a deal breaker for you, well, there's no need to cry into your ramen. Dollar Tree sells a Blue Porcelain Bowl that, in terms of color scheme, is more or less indistinguishable from the glazed stoneware set. That said, this item is made of porcelain, which gives it a more elegant dinner feeling as opposed to the stoneware's earthy vibe. And if you decide to go even fancier with your dinnerware, you could also try your luck in trying to track down the "Holy Grail" of valuable estate sale finds.