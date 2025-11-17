Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Prove This Costco Kirkland-Brand Home Essential Is Worth It
Sheets are a big deal. If you get a solid eight hours of sleep a night (or even six or seven realistically), you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. And maybe even more, considering time spent bed rotting, scrolling, and binge-watching your favorite shows. So the weight, feel, and durability of your sheets matter. If you are in the market to replace your sheets, there are plenty of luxury brands to choose from, with prices soaring well into the hundreds of dollars. But if you want more of a bargain without sacrificing too much quality, Costco's Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set is worth a look.
With over 24,000 five-star reviews from Costco members, these Kirkland brand sheets are lauded for their well-fitting elastic on the corners, even for deep mattresses, as well as their comfort. Reviewer Katie calls them "still my favorite sheets of all time," and reviewer MHutch says, "I've bought other higher thread count sheets and these are far superior." Coming in at under $80 for a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases for a King set, the Kirkland brand is far less expensive than high-end brands like Brooklinen and Boll and Branch, but reviewers say they stand up well to these luxury brands in terms of quality.
Some critiques of Costco's best-seller to consider
The type of material sheets are made out of has a lot to do with comfort, and while linen and bamboo are generally better at keeping you cool, cotton sheets are good for breathability and work better than synthetic fibers if you get sweaty at night. Kirkland's material is Pima cotton, a natural fiber that is less expensive than those luxury linen sheets you might be curious about. But despite cotton's breathability, hot sleepers might be frustrated by Costco's offering. Many reviewers said the sheets are too warm to sleep in comfortably. Another concern cited by many reviewers, including those that gave the sheets four or five stars, was that the sheets smelled awful right out of the packaging. However, most noted that the smell faded with a good hot wash. Other common critiques from those not giving five-star reviews included scratchiness and how wrinkly the sheets are out of the dryer.
Outside of Costco member reviews, Consumer Reports compared Kirkland's cotton sheets against several others, including higher-priced brands, and the Costco brand ranked an impressive sixth out of 33 tested. At a similar price point, Sam's Club Member's Mark Hotel Premier Collection, 700-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets slightly outranked Costco's due to a better fit, according to Consumer Reports. If synthetic fibers aren't a deal-breaker for you, Amazon reviewers give high marks to the Mellani brand microfiber sheet set, which sells for about half the price of the Kirkland set. Still, if you are looking for quality bedding that doesn't cost a fortune, Kirkland's set is worth considering.