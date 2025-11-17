Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Prove This Costco Kirkland-Brand Home Essential Is Worth It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sheets are a big deal. If you get a solid eight hours of sleep a night (or even six or seven realistically), you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. And maybe even more, considering time spent bed rotting, scrolling, and binge-watching your favorite shows. So the weight, feel, and durability of your sheets matter. If you are in the market to replace your sheets, there are plenty of luxury brands to choose from, with prices soaring well into the hundreds of dollars. But if you want more of a bargain without sacrificing too much quality, Costco's Kirkland Signature 680 Thread Count Sheet Set is worth a look.

With over 24,000 five-star reviews from Costco members, these Kirkland brand sheets are lauded for their well-fitting elastic on the corners, even for deep mattresses, as well as their comfort. Reviewer Katie calls them "still my favorite sheets of all time," and reviewer MHutch says, "I've bought other higher thread count sheets and these are far superior." Coming in at under $80 for a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases for a King set, the Kirkland brand is far less expensive than high-end brands like Brooklinen and Boll and Branch, but reviewers say they stand up well to these luxury brands in terms of quality.