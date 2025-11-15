Get Your Hard Water-Stained Toilet Sparkling With Just One Easy Trick

Hard water stains are unsightly and annoying, but there are plenty of tricks you can use to get rid of them. Some are better suited to appliances like faucets, which only come into contact with water occasionally, but toilets can be trickier to deal with. Luckily, borax and vinegar can make the job much easier. This combination is useful for cleaning a variety of household objects, and toilets are no exception.

Vinegar and borax both have properties that help break down and unstick the calcium and other minerals that comprise a hard water stain. Vinegar is acidic, while borax is both alkaline and abrasive. Their respective pHs help to dissolve the minerals and residues, while the grittiness of borax loosens deposits that are stuck in place. Combined with gentle scrubbing, this combination is great at getting rid of hard water stains.

However, there are a couple things to note. For example, you should take care when using vinegar to clean. While it's fine to use on most surfaces, it can cause damage to stainless steel, stone, cast iron, wood, and rubber if used too often. Additionally, alkaline and acidic pHs can neutralize each other when mixed. If you combine vinegar and borax before applying it to your toilet, it may not be as effective — although the paste they form is generally harmless, and its abrasiveness might still work on hard water stains.