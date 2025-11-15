Why Martha Stewart's Unique Trash Can Upcycle From 1999 Is Still Clever Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A trash bin is a necessity in a kitchen. From wrappers to empty cereal boxes to sugar packets to vegetable waste, there is an endless amount of trash one accumulates in a kitchen. And if you don't have a cabinet to hide your trash can away, a traditional waste basket can look a bit unkempt, boring, or just plain unappetizing in your eating and dining environment. Not to mention, the gross downside of pull-out cabinet trash bins. If there's anyone who has ever considered the visual appeal of trash storage, it's home and garden icon Martha Stewart. And she has some solutions involving rarely used found objects that can make ideal, visually appealing, and functionally sound trash receptacles, transforming your kitchen trash from bland to glam.

One antique store find that Stewart relies on to replace traditional trash cans is a simple pickle crock. Sometimes large enough to hold 20-gallons, these pots are made of stone or glazed clay in browns and grays and even bits of cobalt blue. They have a shiny exterior thanks to salt glazing, which makes them sturdy and attractive. Historically, they were used to store foods like salted meats, pickled vegetables, grains, or even butter, making them ideal for handling the toughest kitchen trash.