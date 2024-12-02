You've Been Using Kitchen Garbage Bags Wrong This Whole Time

You might think there's no wrong way to use a garbage bag: open it up, tuck it in, and toss your trash. But, as it turns out, most people have (maybe?) been making a basic mistake this entire time.

Luckily, some social media users, like Caridad Colón on Instagram, have pointed out what they argue is a common error, and are showcasing a better way to use garbage bags. According to these organizing savants, most people have been using garbage bags inside out all along. They explain that the usual "open, shake to aerate, and place inside the garbage can" method actually flips the bag inside-out, meaning we're placing the outside of the bag on the inside. They figured it out when they spotted the bag's seams and had that light bulb moment, realizing something was off — shouldn't those seams be on the inside?

Other experts say that there really is no "right" or "wrong" way to put a garbage bag in the can. Still, whether or not there's a true "inside" and "outside," you might just find that this new method is the right way for you. It could help keep things cleaner, especially if your trash can is gross. Ultimately, it comes down to preference and whatever feels easiest for your routine. So, why not give it a try? Here's what you need to know.