You've Been Using Kitchen Garbage Bags Wrong This Whole Time
You might think there's no wrong way to use a garbage bag: open it up, tuck it in, and toss your trash. But, as it turns out, most people have (maybe?) been making a basic mistake this entire time.
Luckily, some social media users, like Caridad Colón on Instagram, have pointed out what they argue is a common error, and are showcasing a better way to use garbage bags. According to these organizing savants, most people have been using garbage bags inside out all along. They explain that the usual "open, shake to aerate, and place inside the garbage can" method actually flips the bag inside-out, meaning we're placing the outside of the bag on the inside. They figured it out when they spotted the bag's seams and had that light bulb moment, realizing something was off — shouldn't those seams be on the inside?
Other experts say that there really is no "right" or "wrong" way to put a garbage bag in the can. Still, whether or not there's a true "inside" and "outside," you might just find that this new method is the right way for you. It could help keep things cleaner, especially if your trash can is gross. Ultimately, it comes down to preference and whatever feels easiest for your routine. So, why not give it a try? Here's what you need to know.
A different way to open up your garbage bags
Social media influencers recommend this "hat and press" technique to make lining the trash can easier and less messy. Here's how it works: start by fully opening the bag, but skip the usual shake to fill it with air. Instead, place the open end over the trash can's rim as if you were putting a hat on it. With the bag securely around the rim, press it down smoothly into the can to line it snugly. This technique, demonstrated by TikTok user @storedsimply, makes fitting the bag a breeze.
This works best if your garbage bags are the same size as your can or if you're using the kind with a drawstring closure. With a properly sized bag, you can easily secure it around the rim of the can, preventing it from slipping or shifting as press down. This also works with compostable plastic garbage bags for recycling.
Another perk of this trick is that it's much quieter than the usual method. Shaking the bag to fill it with air can be surprisingly loud, potentially waking up children or agitating pets who are light sleepers. The quiet nature of the "hat and press" technique helps minimize noise, making it perfect for households with young kids or sensitive animals. At the very least, you can keep this trick in your back pocket for late-night garbage runs when you want to avoid any unnecessary disruptions. It's one less thing to worry about as you rush through your kitchen cleaning checklist!