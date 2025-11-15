Help Your Blueberry Bush Thrive Next Spring With One Simple Pruning Tip

Blueberries are a favorite berry bush for many gardeners. Learning how to grow blueberries is simple and straightforward, they can grow in small spaces, and the reward of tasty fruit each year makes them worth the effort. If you wish your blueberry bush would give you a larger harvest, the issue may be in when you're pruning them. Timing is key when it comes to pruning, and though it may seem counterintuitive, winter is the perfect time to prune blueberry bushes. If done properly, you can end up with more blueberries in your next harvest.

During the winter, the bush is dormant, reducing the amount of stress that comes from pruning. Pruning this way can also stimulate growth, meaning more new shoots in spring when your blueberry bush wakes up. Winter pruning is usually easier to manage, as you can see the branches more clearly without the leaves in the way. Additionally, removing weak branches in winter is a good way to avoid extra damage from wind and storms.

Depending on what your USDA zone is, you may see buds already forming on your blueberry bush. This is normal, and you will lose a few during pruning. Even though this seems counterintuitive, it does help your bush in the long run. You'll have a smaller harvest directly after pruning, but the blueberry bush will be healthier overall and able to grow more blueberries in the years to come.