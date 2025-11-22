Say Goodbye To Vertical Blinds With This Sleek Solution To Cover Sliding Glass Doors

There are several easy DIY options for frosting your sliding glass doors all by yourself. Just make sure you avoid this frosted window hack, which involves glue and can leave stubborn, streaky marks on your glass.

One more simple method is to purchase vinyl frosted window film – this is particularly useful if you're looking for temporary frosted glass techniques. To apply a vinyl film to your sliding glass doors, start by cutting the window film, making sure to cut it slightly larger so you can trim it later, as you can't add more film if you cut too small. Next, thoroughly clean the glass. Then, spray your window with water and apply the film to the glass, making sure everything is lined up evenly. Using either a squeegee or credit card, press out the bubbles and trim any extra film you might have left. And remember to thoroughly read the instructions of the vinyl you choose before you apply it.

Another way of frosting your sliding glass doors is to use spray-on frosted glass. For this method, it's best to remove the door and lay it flat on the ground for application. Clean the glass thoroughly, then use painters tape to apply a border and protect the frame of the door. Apply a light coat of the spray, let it dry, then apply another light coat. Remove the tape and put your door back up, and you'll have a wonderful sliding glass door — one that keeps light in and peeping eyes out.