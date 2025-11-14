This Simple Trick Lets You Clean Behind Appliances Without Moving Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Appliances are heavy. Not only that, but they're often tucked as close to the wall as possible to give you the most room in your home. Worse still, their extreme weight means that trying to clean behind them can be unbelievably difficult and frustrating. You can't choose to leave these tight spaces dirty either, as they can provide refuge to pests and insects if left unclean. Even if you choose to take on the task of moving your appliances, you risk scraping up the floor, which, if you are renting, can be a serious issue when it comes to trying to get your security deposit back. Luckily, cleaning behind these behemoths in your home is quite easy if you use a long-handled microfiber mop.
By using a long-handled cleaner with a thin end, you can reach behind the appliances to clean the rear side, as well as the wall and floor behind them. Additionally, since they're often foldable, you can access the space underneath your appliances in the same manner. To be most effective, all you need to do is make sure to pick the best cleaner for you.
How to choose the right cleaner for your appliances
When it comes to choosing the optimal cleaner for behind your appliances, there are a few options to choose from. The most popular product is probably the Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mop, which is a great choice when it comes to convenience. Swiffers are light, simple, and affordable, and their slim and lightweight nature makes them perfect for reaching behind your appliances. However, while it is easy to use one, there are several reasons why you may want to think twice before grabbing a Swiffer to clean your home. Primarily, Swiffers aren't environmentally friendly as they require the use of non-reusable pads. Even if you manage to find reusable pads for them, it's worth bearing in mind that these cleaners are made of plastic.
For a more environmentally friendly alternative, you can purchase a Cuban wood mop. This kind of mop is very similar to a Swiffer, but it has fewer moving parts and tends to be sturdier due to its material. The wood is more natural than the Swiffer's plastic, too, and the cloths are entirely reusable. You can even use your preferred cleaning towel or cloth with a Cuban mop, as long as it's large enough for the head. And this green cleaner is still super slim, making it perfect for getting into those tight, hard-to-reach places behind your appliances. Once you get those spots clean, you can then figure out how to clean your stainless steel appliances.