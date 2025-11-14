This Simple Trick Lets You Clean Behind Appliances Without Moving Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Appliances are heavy. Not only that, but they're often tucked as close to the wall as possible to give you the most room in your home. Worse still, their extreme weight means that trying to clean behind them can be unbelievably difficult and frustrating. You can't choose to leave these tight spaces dirty either, as they can provide refuge to pests and insects if left unclean. Even if you choose to take on the task of moving your appliances, you risk scraping up the floor, which, if you are renting, can be a serious issue when it comes to trying to get your security deposit back. Luckily, cleaning behind these behemoths in your home is quite easy if you use a long-handled microfiber mop.

By using a long-handled cleaner with a thin end, you can reach behind the appliances to clean the rear side, as well as the wall and floor behind them. Additionally, since they're often foldable, you can access the space underneath your appliances in the same manner. To be most effective, all you need to do is make sure to pick the best cleaner for you.