Home Depot Shoppers Urged To Stop Using Popular Tool Immediately After Major Recall

The Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL™ 12" and 14" Top Handle Chainsaw may have been purchased in two different forms at Home Depot in-store, online at homedepot.com, or other home improvement stores, either as the bare tool for $350 or as a package including the tool, a battery, and a charger for $790. If the serial number is unreadable, use of the tool should immediately cease. When sending the chainsaw to Milwaukee Tool, the shipping and repair can be arranged by calling 833-953-2012 or via the eService portal. When shipping, only the saw should be included in the package; the bar and chain, battery, or charger are not needed for the repair. The repair should be done in approximately seven to 10 business days.

