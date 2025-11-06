Home Depot Shoppers Urged To Stop Using Popular Tool Immediately After Major Recall
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has reported a voluntary recall from Milwaukee Tool on the Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL™ 12" and 14" Top Handle Chainsaw due to a potential laceration hazard. The tool, sold between 2023 and 2024, was recalled Oct. 30, 2025, after two reports of the chain break not activating, one of which involved an injury that resulted in a lacerated finger. The only affected saws are the M18 FUEL™ 12" and 14" Top Handle Chainsaw with the category number 2826-20 and serial numbers with the fourth character being "A."
This recall includes over 90,000 units in the United States and over 7,000 units in Canada. Milwaukee Tool is requesting all customers with potentially affected units immediately cease use and contact the company for free service to the tool. By registering the tool online, users will receive a free shipping label to send the tool for repair. To identify if an M18 FUEL™ Top Handle Chainsaw is involved in the recall, the catalog number and the serial number can be found on the top right and top left areas of the name plate on the tool.
Further identification and shipping for repair
The Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL™ 12" and 14" Top Handle Chainsaw may have been purchased in two different forms at Home Depot in-store, online at homedepot.com, or other home improvement stores, either as the bare tool for $350 or as a package including the tool, a battery, and a charger for $790. If the serial number is unreadable, use of the tool should immediately cease. When sending the chainsaw to Milwaukee Tool, the shipping and repair can be arranged by calling 833-953-2012 or via the eService portal. When shipping, only the saw should be included in the package; the bar and chain, battery, or charger are not needed for the repair. The repair should be done in approximately seven to 10 business days.
For future chainsaw safety, newer owners can use tips for using a chainsaw to ensure they understand how the tool works, how to use it, and which type of chainsaw is best for the task at hand. If someone is looking to purchase a tool for the first time, they can consider the best chainsaws for beginners that won't break the bank. If new owners encounter technical difficulties, they can learn how to troubleshoot a chainsaw that won't start.