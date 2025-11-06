Aldi's Vintage-Inspired Holiday Bathroom Set Makes Decorating Easy And Affordable

Decorating for the holidays is one of the best ways to get yourself and your family into the festive spirit. It's that magical moment when you transition from the pumpkin spice of fall to the peppermint of winter, as hints of pine and cinnamon fill the air. And if you're looking to add a cheerful touch to your decor without spending a fortune, Aldi's $14.99 Merry Moments Holiday Bathroom Set might just do the trick.

In a 2022 Harris poll, 87% of adults said that they celebrate some kind of seasonal tradition, with four in five saying that they have fond memories of childhood holidays. To be fair, not many of those memories will have taken place in the bathroom, but they'll still appreciate a festive place to wash their hands before dinner. Featuring a soap dispenser, two hand towels, and a matching bath rug, Aldi's product is arguably quite lean as far as bathroom sets go, but it has recently been praised by a number of the brand's fan accounts, including @aldi_finds4u, who counted it among her "favorite finds" of the week.