Aldi's Vintage-Inspired Holiday Bathroom Set Makes Decorating Easy And Affordable
Decorating for the holidays is one of the best ways to get yourself and your family into the festive spirit. It's that magical moment when you transition from the pumpkin spice of fall to the peppermint of winter, as hints of pine and cinnamon fill the air. And if you're looking to add a cheerful touch to your decor without spending a fortune, Aldi's $14.99 Merry Moments Holiday Bathroom Set might just do the trick.
In a 2022 Harris poll, 87% of adults said that they celebrate some kind of seasonal tradition, with four in five saying that they have fond memories of childhood holidays. To be fair, not many of those memories will have taken place in the bathroom, but they'll still appreciate a festive place to wash their hands before dinner. Featuring a soap dispenser, two hand towels, and a matching bath rug, Aldi's product is arguably quite lean as far as bathroom sets go, but it has recently been praised by a number of the brand's fan accounts, including @aldi_finds4u, who counted it among her "favorite finds" of the week.
Design tips to complement your Aldi Holiday Bathroom Set
Sold in four designs — "Trees," "Gnomes," "Merry Christmas," and "Peppermint" — Aldi's take on the festive bathroom set can be matched with a range of bathroom aesthetics; it might even fit with one of these 17 Christmas color schemes that go beyond red and green. And there are a few other ways you can boost your bathroom's style to complement this kind of set, too.
@aldi_finds4u
It was a gooood week of new finds at aldi! What's your favorite find of the week?! #aldi #aldifinds #alditiktok #comeshopwithme #christmasdecor Thanksgiving prep
For example, you could fill the soap dispenser with apple pie, clove, or spruce-scented cleanser for a cozy Christmas feeling, or try one of these warm, comforting holiday scents to add to your home. You can also enhance the room's seasonal appeal by draping a garland over the bathroom mirror, setting a miniature tree on the counter, or adding a cheerful wreath or poinsettia for that final festive flourish. And if you're feeling especially creative, you might want to check out 10 additional DIY Christmas decorations you can get a head start on making.