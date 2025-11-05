DIYer Reveals How She Transforms Old Teacups Into Adorable Christmas Tree Decor

When it comes to holiday decorating, you likely fall into one of two camps: Either you start putting up the tree and stringing lights immediately after Halloween, or you wait until the day after Thanksgiving. No matter how soon you decide to decorate, though, your Christmas tree theme might be on your mind all year long. You could be envisioning something traditional in the reds, greens, and whites that define the season — or maybe you're a fan of silver and gold. Finding affordable ornaments that deliver on your vision can become a challenge, however. Enter Instagram's cozy_in_georgia with a simple DIY trick to turn old antique tea sets into Christmas tree ornaments.

To do this, use small plate hanger stickers (the kind usually meant for hanging china on the wall) to create sturdy hooks on the back of each saucer. From there, loop a bit of ribbon through and tie them securely onto the branches. The result is a whimsical mix of nostalgia and sparkle that feels straight out of a storybook. And the best part? These decorations are often incredibly affordable, as you can often find teacups at thrift stores for less than $1 each. Meanwhile, as you peruse your local shops, you may want to try out these 14 other DIY holiday ornaments.