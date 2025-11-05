DIYer Reveals How She Transforms Old Teacups Into Adorable Christmas Tree Decor
When it comes to holiday decorating, you likely fall into one of two camps: Either you start putting up the tree and stringing lights immediately after Halloween, or you wait until the day after Thanksgiving. No matter how soon you decide to decorate, though, your Christmas tree theme might be on your mind all year long. You could be envisioning something traditional in the reds, greens, and whites that define the season — or maybe you're a fan of silver and gold. Finding affordable ornaments that deliver on your vision can become a challenge, however. Enter Instagram's cozy_in_georgia with a simple DIY trick to turn old antique tea sets into Christmas tree ornaments.
To do this, use small plate hanger stickers (the kind usually meant for hanging china on the wall) to create sturdy hooks on the back of each saucer. From there, loop a bit of ribbon through and tie them securely onto the branches. The result is a whimsical mix of nostalgia and sparkle that feels straight out of a storybook. And the best part? These decorations are often incredibly affordable, as you can often find teacups at thrift stores for less than $1 each. Meanwhile, as you peruse your local shops, you may want to try out these 14 other DIY holiday ornaments.
How to give your teacup decorations some extra flair
Once you've tried this DIY trick yourself, you can personalize it to your taste. To mix in other textures on your tree, for example, you could consider adding some DIY tree ornaments that use natural materials. Teacups for sale at thrift stores and estate sales often come in mismatched sets too, which only adds to the charm — try playing with different styles and color schemes to alter the vibe of your Christmas tree.
You can even tuck a little sprig of pine or holly inside your teacups cups to give them a festive twist, or try painting them to match your tree's color or theme. The blog DIY Inspired used a gold Sharpie to add some elegance to their own plain white tea cups, and you could do something similar. And now that you have delicate, glass ornaments for your tree, take a look at some of the ornament storage solutions that might prevent unnecessary post-holiday headaches.