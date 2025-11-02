If You Put Rubbing Alcohol In Your Toilet, Here's What Will Happen
Many of us are always in search of easy tips and tricks to keep our bathrooms clean. Just as there are some hacks that make cleaning your bathroom a breeze, though, there are others that you may be better off putting to the wayside. One hack that you should forgo is putting rubbing alcohol — or isopropyl alcohol, to be exact — in your toilet. To find out why, Hunker spoke exclusively with Michael Green, COO of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "It disinfects for a moment," he explains, "but once it mixes with water, it's basically useless. There are better, safer cleaners made specifically for toilets and plumbing systems, like Benjamin Franklin Plumbing's Bio Ben."
Not only is rubbing alcohol ineffective, but it's also flammable and a solvent, which means that it has corrosive properties. And this can cause much bigger issues than having to use a bit more elbow grease in your cleaning routine.
Why rubbing alcohol causes problems in your bathroom
Since it can be corrosive, rubbing alcohol can cause some serious issues with your plumbing. "Alcohol can dry out or damage rubber seals and gaskets, especially in older toilets," Michael Green tells Hunker. "And if it's mixed with other cleaners — particularly bleach or ammonia — you could end up with toxic fumes or even a fire hazard." If you aren't sure what you can use, take a look at some of the best toilet bowl deodorizers for unpleasant odors.
It's not just the toilet itself you have to worry about, but your septic tank as well. Part of what makes a septic tank break down waste is having a healthy microbiome of necessary bacteria. Using too much of a solvent could end up killing this bacteria and preventing your septic tank from functioning properly. Though there are some other household products that may be a bit safer to flush, Green recommends staying away from DIY cleaners altogether. "Toilets aren't science experiments," he explains. "Stick to products designed for plumbing systems, and skip the DIY chemical combos you find online. When in doubt, ask your locally owned and independently operated Benjamin Franklin plumber or a pro before sending anything unusual down the drain."
How to safely use rubbing alcohol on your toilet
Though you may want to refrain from using rubbing alcohol in your toilet, that doesn't mean that you have to stop using it altogether. If you want to continue using it in your cleaning routine, you may just have to adjust your practices a bit. Instead of pouring it into the toilet, Michael Green tells Hunker that you're better off using it as a topical disinfectant. "It's fine to use a little on a cloth to wipe surfaces like the seat or handle — that's safe and effective. Just don't pour it directly into the bowl or mix it with anything else." When in doubt, use rubbing alcohol like you would on your own body: A little bit to clean a wound is fine, but chugging a bottle will likely put you in the hospital.
Green also notes that it's best to use rubbing alcohol in bathrooms that have proper ventilation, as this can help to protect you against any possible toxic fumes. If you aren't sure whether or not your bathroom is safe for cleaning with hazardous chemicals, a bit of light research will provide you with some great tips for improving bathroom ventilation.