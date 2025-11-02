If You Put Rubbing Alcohol In Your Toilet, Here's What Will Happen

Many of us are always in search of easy tips and tricks to keep our bathrooms clean. Just as there are some hacks that make cleaning your bathroom a breeze, though, there are others that you may be better off putting to the wayside. One hack that you should forgo is putting rubbing alcohol — or isopropyl alcohol, to be exact — in your toilet. To find out why, Hunker spoke exclusively with Michael Green, COO of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "It disinfects for a moment," he explains, "but once it mixes with water, it's basically useless. There are better, safer cleaners made specifically for toilets and plumbing systems, like Benjamin Franklin Plumbing's Bio Ben."

Not only is rubbing alcohol ineffective, but it's also flammable and a solvent, which means that it has corrosive properties. And this can cause much bigger issues than having to use a bit more elbow grease in your cleaning routine.