The Unexpected Kitchen Tool That Makes Cleaning Your Shower A Breeze
Cleaning the shower is something we often don't think about until we are taking a shower. We notice the soap scum on the door, the dried shampoo surrounding the bottom of the bottle, the mildew creeping onto our previously white shower wall tiles and grout. But by the time we've finished getting ready for the day, we've forgotten all about it.
That's why learning how to clean a shower while taking a shower is our favorite new cleaning hack. After all, in today's busy world, multitasking is everything. And we all have a few minutes to kill while our conditioner or hair mask do their thing. You could clean the shower the old-fashioned way, with a spray bottle and sponge — but using a dishwand from your kitchen combines two steps into one, and takes up less room in your shower caddy. Simply fill the dishwand with your favorite cleaning solution, scrub, and use the water already emanating from your shower head to clear it off. This method saves time and makes you more likely to clean your shower on a regular basis.
Here are the products to use in your new dishwand shower cleaning routine
So what are some of the most effective shower cleaning solutions to put in your dishwand? How about dish soap? Yes, liquid dish soap is an effective bathroom cleaner because the same ingredients that remove grease and oils can also remove soap scum. You could also decant your current bathroom cleaning solution into the dishwand, but only if it is liquid and not foam (which works more effectively with a spray bottle).
However, a homemade, non-chemical option is best since you will be showering while cleaning and breathing in the fumes. These cleaning solutions are also more environmentally-friendly, and more cost-effective. Homemade cleaning solutions with vinegar are the most popular varieties because vinegar is a natural disinfectant and deodorizer. Combine equal parts white vinegar, water, and dish soap (we found Dawn is the most recommended option for bathroom cleaning) directly into your dishwand and give it a shake. You can also add a few drops of essential oils or lemon juice to cover up the vinegar smell. Although baking soda and vinegar is a popular cleaning combo, we don't recommend it for our dishwand hack. Mixing the 2 ingredients causes a chemical reaction that you probably don't want to be breathing in, and the resulting solution needs to be used right away.
Next time you spot unsightly soap scum while showering, simply reach for your dishwand and get scrubbing!