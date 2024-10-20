The Unexpected Kitchen Tool That Makes Cleaning Your Shower A Breeze

So what are some of the most effective shower cleaning solutions to put in your dishwand? How about dish soap? Yes, liquid dish soap is an effective bathroom cleaner because the same ingredients that remove grease and oils can also remove soap scum. You could also decant your current bathroom cleaning solution into the dishwand, but only if it is liquid and not foam (which works more effectively with a spray bottle).

However, a homemade, non-chemical option is best since you will be showering while cleaning and breathing in the fumes. These cleaning solutions are also more environmentally-friendly, and more cost-effective. Homemade cleaning solutions with vinegar are the most popular varieties because vinegar is a natural disinfectant and deodorizer. Combine equal parts white vinegar, water, and dish soap (we found Dawn is the most recommended option for bathroom cleaning) directly into your dishwand and give it a shake. You can also add a few drops of essential oils or lemon juice to cover up the vinegar smell. Although baking soda and vinegar is a popular cleaning combo, we don't recommend it for our dishwand hack. Mixing the 2 ingredients causes a chemical reaction that you probably don't want to be breathing in, and the resulting solution needs to be used right away.

Next time you spot unsightly soap scum while showering, simply reach for your dishwand and get scrubbing!