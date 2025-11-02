A Simple Trick To Clean Your Slow-Draining Sink And Make It Work Like New
There are few things more inconvenient than hand washing dishes only to realize that your sink is draining slowly. Not only does this delay chores and home tasks, but it can cause food debris to float around. It's a gross and frustrating situation, to say the least. However, don't be so quick to reach for store-bought drain openers, as tempting as it may be. These products traditionally use caustic chemicals to unclog drains, which could cause skin irritation and burns. They're also harmful to the environment and septic systems, as they can disturb the pH balance of the tank. That's why it's worth learning how to unclog a drain with natural items in your pantry, such as baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt.
This combination may be surprising, as you might only be familiar with cleaning a drain with baking soda and vinegar. But as it turns out, replacing the vinegar with cream of tartar and salt is also beneficial. The reason? Cream of tartar, or potassium bitartrate, is a mild acid (and, as mentioned, acids are often used in traditional drain cleaners to remove clogs). Meanwhile, both salt and baking soda are abrasive, helping clean residue from drains. Baking soda can also neutralize odors, making your sink smell fresh, and when it mixes with cream of tartar in water, the acid-base reaction will release CO2 gas in a way similar to the baking soda and vinegar combination.
Clear a slow-draining sink with a three-ingredient solution
To create this all-natural drain cleaner, you'll need to mix the ingredients in a bowl. This includes equal parts salt and baking soda (about ¼ cup each) and a tablespoon of cream of tartar. Pour hot water down the drain, and then pour in the dry mixture. Wait 30 minutes (or longer, if possible). Follow up with hot water in the drain, being careful to prevent it from splashing back at you. Finally, turn on the sink and check how the water is moving down the drain. If it's still slow, you can add another batch of baking soda, salt, and cream of tartar and repeat the process.
For extra cleaning and deodorizing power, use hot white vinegar instead of water. The vinegar will react with the baking soda and create a more intense fizzing effect, which may help dislodge debris and grease in your drain. As with many ways to naturally clean your home, this hack has some limitations. It's a gentle cleaning trick, so it's best for light routine maintenance. The method likely won't be suitable for more serious clogs and drain issues, especially those caused by severe food or debris buildup and solidified grease. You may have to run a snake or more aggressive drain opener, but if you don't have anything suitable, this is a quick and convenient option worth trying when you notice your sink isn't draining as fast as usual.