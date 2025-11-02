A Simple Trick To Clean Your Slow-Draining Sink And Make It Work Like New

There are few things more inconvenient than hand washing dishes only to realize that your sink is draining slowly. Not only does this delay chores and home tasks, but it can cause food debris to float around. It's a gross and frustrating situation, to say the least. However, don't be so quick to reach for store-bought drain openers, as tempting as it may be. These products traditionally use caustic chemicals to unclog drains, which could cause skin irritation and burns. They're also harmful to the environment and septic systems, as they can disturb the pH balance of the tank. That's why it's worth learning how to unclog a drain with natural items in your pantry, such as baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt.

This combination may be surprising, as you might only be familiar with cleaning a drain with baking soda and vinegar. But as it turns out, replacing the vinegar with cream of tartar and salt is also beneficial. The reason? Cream of tartar, or potassium bitartrate, is a mild acid (and, as mentioned, acids are often used in traditional drain cleaners to remove clogs). Meanwhile, both salt and baking soda are abrasive, helping clean residue from drains. Baking soda can also neutralize odors, making your sink smell fresh, and when it mixes with cream of tartar in water, the acid-base reaction will release CO2 gas in a way similar to the baking soda and vinegar combination.