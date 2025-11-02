For A Lush Spring Lawn Your Neighbors Will Envy, Do This One Key Thing Before Winter

By the time late autumn rolls around, you've probably stopped mowing your lawn, tucked your mower away for the winter, and hung up your gardening gloves. Still, you wonder about those patches in your lawn that you never got around to. "I'll do it in the spring," you think. In fact, late autumn is actually the best time of year to winterize your lawn and give it some extra love. This is the time of year for dormant seeding, which will get you that green spring lawn you've been dreaming of.

Dormant seeding is a method of applying grass seed directly onto the areas that you need to fill. The goal is to have them lie 'dormant' over the winter so that when the warmth and loose spring soil return, the seeds will sprout and help create the lush lawn that will be the envy of your neighbors. It's an easy technique, but there are some things you need to watch out for.

Most importantly, you need to cater your seed to the types of grasses that are both native to and work well in your region. Bermuda grass (Cynodon dactylon), for example, is a warm-weather variety that will not work well in colder climates. Spread the seed over patchy areas or spots of your lawn that you want to thicken, about 3 pounds per 1,000 sq/ft. Don't seed over areas already thick with vegetation, because the canopy will block the seeds from reaching the soil.