Costco's Unusual Sample Has Everyone Talking: 'The Sample That Just Keeps Giving'
Costco's free samples strategy now includes self-serve kiosks, but this isn't the change generating the hottest takes online. These days, the spiciest Costco chatter on Instagram, Reddit, and other comment collectors concerns toilet paper. Instagram user @costcohotfinds recently posted a video of a new offering at the retailer's aisle-based sample stations: rolls of Kirkland Signature Ultra Soft Premium Bath Tissue in Kirkland Signature Gallon-Plus Freezer Bags. Dubbing the combo "Costco sample of the year," they praised how it "just keeps giving." If one thing is clear, it's that this sample keeps giving readers something to laugh about. What's less clear is how it's intended to be used.
Some folks who joined the Instagram reel's conversation were earnest, remarking, "Perfect to put in camping tote" and naming their favorite toilet paper brands. Others seemed to be trying out material for their stand-up comedy tours. "Can you test it right there?" asked one user, adding a horrified-looking emoji for emphasis. "Be glad there is not an active demo," quipped another. Thinking back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, someone else delivered an insightful reflection: "This would have been a game changer in April 2020." Then there was the poor, lost soul asking if Costco sells purple sweet potatoes. The crowd was too excited about toilet paper to field this question.
On Reddit, silly sentiments about the strange sample took over r/mildlyinteresting. "You probably shouldn't eat that," deadpanned one user, obliquely referencing how most Costco samples are food. "At least they don't disguise it as ice cream and hand it out to kids," another reasoned. Where or how to use the sample remains an open question.
What is the meaning of Costco's freezer-bagged toilet paper sample?
So, how are you supposed to use toilet paper that's sealed in a jumbo freezer bag and handed out in a busy warehouse store? There's no "right" answer, but commenters who asked if the samples are a joke may be onto something. In all likelihood, the point of this sample is to get people talking and gawking. It's about grabbing attention and encouraging shoppers to associate Costco toilet paper with memories of being entertained, not less-than-stellar wiping. The latter is an issue since one Costco toilet paper is known for its drawbacks. Multiple reviewers on the store's website call the product, Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue, "absolute garbage." The product being sampled is Costco's "luxury" bath tissue. Though it's not the best toilet paper for your plumbing, it tends to garner positive feedback. Convincing people to try it might also counter the assumptions that all Kirkland toilet paper is subpar.
Trying to figure out the ideal way to test the tissue-and-bag combo is part of the fun, of course. One Redditor mentioned "teenagers collecting these samples close to Halloween," suggesting that they're kits for TP-ing unsuspecting neighbors' yards. Or, maybe the samples are part of a psychology experiment. After all, one Instagram user claimed their daughter, a Costco employee, noticed something fascinating while handing them out: "The men were not wanting to take one, but the women were loving it." It's even possible they're a cry for help. As another Instagram commenter put it: "Is Costco okay?"