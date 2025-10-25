Our Expert Plumber Recommends Pouring Vinegar In Your Drains — But Only Under These Conditions

Your drains and drainpipes are some of the most important pieces in your home to keep working. Once debris starts to build up, whether it be in your sink or in your shower, it can be difficult to get your drain back in working order. If you are looking for the fastest fix for a slow-draining sink, you may have seen many people recommend a bit of white vinegar. In an exclusive conversation with Hunker, Eduardo Linares, Virtual Plumbing Expert at American Home Shield, says vinegar can help, but probably won't fix a larger issue. "Vinegar can help prevent minor buildup in drainpipes by breaking up soap scum, grease, and hair, but it is not the most effective at clearing an existing clog," Linares said, noting, "It is not effective against tree roots, heavy grease clogs, or large clumps of hair."

While vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now, using the kitchen staple in your drains is primarily a preventative measure meant to be completed "every few months," according to Linares. For larger issues, Linares recommends seeking professional assistance. "If you already have a clog and water is not draining from the fixture, that would be the time to call in a professional to clear the clog from the drain properly," Linares said.

Linares also mentioned that vinegar might not be the best choice for certain pipes, including older cast iron or galvanized drainpipes. Because of the high acidity in vinegar, Linares said that these types of pipes might be "susceptible to premature corrosion."