Costco's 'Cute And Functional' Kitchen Storage Solution Is Getting Great Reviews
If you are working with a tight cooking space, there are a ton of small kitchen design ideas and layout tips out there. But particularly when in a rented space, it isn't uncommon to run into issues of storage and counter space that aren't up to your discretion to change. While you can't completely renovate, that doesn't mean that you can't make your kitchen more functional. The best thing about this easy DIY kitchen update is that sometimes all you need is a standalone rolling kitchen cart. Though these can sometimes get expensive, Costco is currently selling the Seville Acacia Top Kitchen Cart With Drawers for only $134.
This cart has a basic design, with built in shelving, drawers, a towel rack, and a top that can be used as a cutting board. With over 500 reviews, it has maintained a an extremely high rating, with 450 of those being 5-star reviews. So what's so special about this cart, and is it really as great as it says it is? Well. the best place to look is straight from the customer's mouth — or in this case keyboard — to get some IRL feedback.
Why these buyers were remorseless
When you look to customer reviews, there are often a few commonalities. One of the most frequently mentioned of this cart is that it works incredibly well for small kitchens. The ample storage, with a combination of the shelves as well as drawers, provided people with extra room for their kitchen appliances and utensils without having to add anything permanent to their kitchen. Many also noted that they loved the ability to roll the cart around, moving it to where they need it in a matter of seconds. "I live in a tiny studio with a kitchenette and no counter space so this has really been a life saver. It's not too big but can still hold a lot of storage," reads one review.
Many of the reviews also mentions of the quality of materials, specifically the countertop, which is not only beautiful, but also functional as a chopping surface — just be sure not to make an unsanitary mistake when cutting on butcher block countertops. Since this does arrive in pieces, you will have to assemble it yourself, but many reviews specifically said that it was particularly easy to build, and felt sturdy and of high quality once put together.
Customer complaints worth considering
Though most customers had a very positive experience, it's always in your best interest to check out the negative reviews as well, especially because you want to make sure that the features you prioritize are highly-rated. One of the main issues with this cart seems to actually be in regards to the shipping, with quite a few reviews mentioning that pieces were damaged upon arrival. Although this tends to say more about the quality of packaging and mailing practices than it does about the quality of the furniture itself. Regardless, it's helpful to know what to expect.
While the wheels are useful for relocating the cart when you need to, the downside is that even with the locks they do allow the cart to shift a bit when in use, which can be a bit frustrating, especially if it is your main work surface. Some customers also noted issues with the countertop being split or damaged upon arrival, with one customer noting issues not only with their first purchase, but their repurchase as well. Considering these downsides, if this cart doesn't have exactly what you're looking for, check out the best small kitchen islands and microwave carts on Amazon for some additional options.