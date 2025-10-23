Costco's 'Cute And Functional' Kitchen Storage Solution Is Getting Great Reviews

If you are working with a tight cooking space, there are a ton of small kitchen design ideas and layout tips out there. But particularly when in a rented space, it isn't uncommon to run into issues of storage and counter space that aren't up to your discretion to change. While you can't completely renovate, that doesn't mean that you can't make your kitchen more functional. The best thing about this easy DIY kitchen update is that sometimes all you need is a standalone rolling kitchen cart. Though these can sometimes get expensive, Costco is currently selling the Seville Acacia Top Kitchen Cart With Drawers for only $134.

This cart has a basic design, with built in shelving, drawers, a towel rack, and a top that can be used as a cutting board. With over 500 reviews, it has maintained a an extremely high rating, with 450 of those being 5-star reviews. So what's so special about this cart, and is it really as great as it says it is? Well. the best place to look is straight from the customer's mouth — or in this case keyboard — to get some IRL feedback.